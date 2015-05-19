Samsung Galaxy S6 Active may have a QHD screen for underwater luxury

Typically we expect rugged smartphones to trade specs for protection, but that doesn't seem to be the case with the Samsung Galaxy S6 Active, as it's looking increasingly likely that the phone will have a QHD 1440 x 2560 screen.

A user agent profile for a phone believed to be the Galaxy S6 Active has been spotted by Napidroid.hu and it lists a QHD screen for a handset with the model number SM-G890A.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumours of a QHD screen either, so that's one feature which is looking pretty likely.

Powerful and protected

Going on past rumours, which include an octa-core Exynos 7420 processor, a 5.1-inch Super AMOLED+ display, 3GB of RAM and 16MP and 5MP snappers the Galaxy S6 Active is shaping up to be a match in many ways for the standard Samsung Galaxy S6.

Except of course that it will be water and dust resistant and if rumours are to be believed it also has a far bigger 3500mAh battery. The only way in which it seems to lose out is its inevitably chunky design.

It's still not known when we'll see the Galaxy S6 Active but with so many leaks and even a mention on one of Samsung's own sites it surely can't be far off now.