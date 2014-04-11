Samsung Galaxy S5 Developer Edition heading to Verizon

So you want a Galaxy S5 but you want something a little different, something off the beaten-phone-purchasing path.

Look no further than Verizon, which appears poised to offer a Samsung Galaxy S5 Developer Edition sometime in the not-so-distant future. Samsung's own website reveals the Charcoal Black dev edition, which is "coming soon!"

The specs stick to the 5.1-inch screen, 16MP camera, 16GB storage, Android 4.4.2, a heart-rate monitor and a fingerprint scanner, but developers should find a juicy unlocked bootloader in addition to all of the above.

Samsung doesn't list the Galaxy S5 Developer Edition's price or release date, but we'd expect it to sell for an unsubsidized cost.