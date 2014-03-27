Samsung Galaxy Note 3 tastes Android 4.4 at AT&T

From mini to mondo, AT&T is on an Android 4.4 roll.

One day after sending the latest flavor of KitKat down to the HTC One Mini, Ma Bell is shipping 4.4 to the super-sized Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

The new version of Android brings improvements to everything from the user interface to GPS performance to music and camera access. Users will be able to pick their default messaging app, utilize wireless printing and fiddle with more sounds.

Galaxy Note 3 owners can grab it now by heading to the Settings menu.