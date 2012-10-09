Samsung Galaxy Note 2 touching down Oct. 24

Get ready, America, a new Note is coming your way.

Formal invitations for a Samsung-sponsored Oct. 24 event in New York City went out Wednesday, revealing in full just what the South Korean company plans to show.

Dubbing the happening the "Galaxy Note II World Tour 2012 NYC," the event has a rock n' roll quality to it.

What's more, the device on the invite shows Thursday, Nov. 15, possibly pointing to an exact date for when the phablet becomes available.

U.S. Cellular, one of the carriers picking up the phone, already announced it plans to release the device later this month.

Save the date invites went out Sept. 27, telling the press "the next big thing is here."

Those invitations featured a floating S-pen, which we can now attach to the Galaxy Note 2 itself.

Check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

to discover loads more about the infinite possibilities of the GALAXY Note II

Though a seemingly popular part of the phone, given how well the original Note sold, TechRadar found it to be quite a complicated piece of machinery.

T-Mobile announced Tuesday it will pick up its own, non-LTE version of the device, along with the aforementioned U.S. Cellular, AT&T, Verizon and Sprint.

Samsung's also got an event planned for this Monday, though we have a pretty good idea what this Windows 8-themed event has in store.