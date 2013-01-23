Samsung Ativ Odyssey Jan. 24 release and pricing confirmed

Sometimes unsubstantiated rumors turn out to have no basis in reality, and sometimes the exact opposite happens.

Last Friday's rumor that Samsung's Ativ Odyssey would arrive on Verizon on Jan. 24 turned out to be a case of the latter.

Verizon confirmed on Jan.23 that Samsung's 4-inch Windows Phone 8 handset would indeed arrive on Jan.24, corroborating the original report from the previous week.

The Ativ Odyssey will be available starting on Jan. 24 for $49.99 with a two-year contract and after a mail-in rebate, Verizon confirmed on the carrier's news site.

The little sibling

Samsung's Ativ Odyssey is essentially the little brother or sister to the flagship Windows Phone 8 devices - Nokia's Lumia 920 and HTC's Windows Phone 8X.

With a 4-inch 800 x 480 display, it's smaller than the other phones, and some users may prefer it because of that.

Beyond that, the Ativ Odyssey carries a 1.5GHz dual-core processor, a 5-megapixel back camera with 1080p video capture and a 1.2-mp shooter on the front, 8GB of storage with the option for microSD, and LTE compatibility.

With the Ativ Odyssey finally arriving at Verizon stores, it seems small-handed Windows Phone 8 fans will finally have a device that fits them.