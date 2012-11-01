QWERTY-carrying LG Mach coming to Sprint in 10 days

Looking for a new phone but don't want to shell out a couple hundred bucks for an iPhone 5 ($199-$399) or Nexus 4 ($299-$349)?

More specifically: want a phone with a QWERTY keyboard and an energetic OS?

Sprint will start selling the LG Mach, an entry-level phone that packs all of the above, Nov. 11, the carrier announced Thursday.

Priced at $99.99, the 4G LTE phone possess a "peppy" Ice Cream Sandwich performance and, despite the QWERTY, maintains a slim body that's only 0.48 inches thick.

The sub-$100 price is available by opening a new line or eligible upgrade with a two-year service agreement.

More to play with

TechRadar got to tinker with the Mach during MobileCon 2012 last month, and we found it to be a throwback phone with subpar screen resolution (800 x 480 WVGA) and average innards.

However, the QWERTY and touchscreen work well together, and as a mid-range, niche phone it's sure to find a crowd.

Joining it in stores and online is the LG Optimus G, a mightier phone priced at $199.99.

Pre-orders for the G opened Thursday, Sprint revealed alongside its Mach news.

That phone, for those that need a memory jog, comes with a 13MP rear camera (up from AT&T's 8MP for its variant) and a quad-core Qualcomm S4 Pro processor.