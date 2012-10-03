LG Optimus G heading to AT&T and Sprint

When LG's Optimus G finally arrives in the U.S. later this year, both AT&T and Sprint will carry the 4G phone.

Announced in August, the Optimus G will arrive with Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich, and pack a quad-core Snapdragon S4 Pro processor.

With a 4.7-inch WXGA True HD IPS Plus display and 2GB of RAM, the Optimus G has a lot of features, which should help it stand out from competition like the iPhone 5, Galaxy S3, and newly revealed HTC One X+.

However, there'll be one distinct difference between the AT&T and Sprint versions of the phone.

While the Optimus G Sprint carries will come with the 13MP rear-facing camera, AT&T's version will come with the slightly less impressive 8MP snapper.

Unfortunately, there's still no pricing information or release date in sight for the Optimus G at either carrier.

"We do not currently have the pricing info and store availability for LG Optimus G," said Jackie Vettorino, an AT&T representative.

TechRadar has reached out to Sprint about the new phone, and will update this article when and if they respond to our request for comment.

Despite the lack of information, both companies appear excited to offer the Optimus G on their networks.

"The LG Optimus G lets our customers work and play as hard as they want with one of our first quad core processor designed to deliver a great multitasking experience," said Jeff Bradley, senior vice president, Devices, AT&T, in a press release.

With the latter portion of 2012 shaping up to be pretty packed with smartphone releases, it will certainly be interesting to see which device comes out on top as the year's most impressive new device.

Via AT&T, LG via PRNewsWire