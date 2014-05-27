LG G3 headed to all major US carriers this summer

The LG G3 is official, and so is its arrival on all the nation's top carriers as well as Best Buy and Best Buy Mobile.

T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon are all slated to receive LG's latest, though when and for how much remain mysteries.

The follow-up to the LG G2 features a 5.5-inch Quad HD display with a staggering 538ppi, four times the resolution of HD. Its camera is a snappy 13MP with OIS+ and laser auto focus.

The improvements don't stop there; the device is equipped with a boatload of bloatware (though features like a kill switch are probably welcome to consumers), a quad-core 2.5GHz processor and a 3,000mAh battery. The Optimus UI has been given a flatter, cleaner look while the exterior shines in a metallic casing.

Color choices include Metallic Black, Silk White, Shine Gold, Moon Violet and Burgundy Red.

If you were hoping LG would drop the rear buttons, you'll be sorely disappointed though will likely rebound upon noticing they're vastly improved over the LG G2.