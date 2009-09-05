In pictures: Samsung Galaxy i7500 gallery

Update: read our full Samsung Galaxy i7500 review.

We've brought you the full hands on with the new Samsung i7500 Galaxy Android handset, but if you want a quick look through all the pictures, then check out our gallery below!

The phone brings Google's Android 1.5 Cupcake update.

There's a silver bezel around the handset, with silver also used for the button symbols.

The slightly raised keys feel nice under the finger for a more tactile approach.

However, we're not so keen on is the slight wood-effect on the buttons. It's only slight and you'll struggle to see it in our photos, but it doesn't really sit that well with what is otherwise a very stylish phone.

The centre button was easy to press, and had a familiar Samsung phone feel to it.

The 3.3-inch AMOLED HVGA display looked stunning and was crisp and clear even in the bright lights of the massive Samsung stand.

On the back, there's a 5 megapixel camera with flash which can record images and video.

There's a welcome 3.5mm headphone jack on top of the thin 11.9mm frame.

Keep checking back as we'll bring you a full review of the handset soon on TechRadar.