Verizon's HTC One outed in tipster pic as Droid DNA price plummets

A photo of what just might be the HTC One Verizon emerged from the bowels of the internet today.

The photo's mysterious appearance, at the start of July, could be a sign that the long-awaited Verizon version of HTC's beloved flagship truly will arrive this summer as Verizon promised.

Infamous leaker @evleaks sent the image skittering across Twitter with the simple label "HTC One, for Verizon."

In this photo the phone appears only in silver, though other finishes may be available when the One launches for good.

It's coming

"It's coming - the HTC One will be available on the #Verizon Wireless 4G LTE network later this summer," @VZWnews, the official Verizon news handle, tweeted last month.

Is it a coincidence that the price of Verizon's HTC Droid DNA was slashed, as noted by Android Community, the same day that the Verizon HTC One photo leaked? Maybe, but even so it could indicate that the One will replace the DNA on Verizon's wide-reaching 4G LTE network.

The Droid DNA's price was slashed today (Credit: Android Community)

The DNA on Verizon can now be had for just $49.99 with a two-year contract, and though Verizon says it's for a limited time only, it's likely the carrier wants to move as many DNAs as possible before the One launches.

Last in line

The HTC One is already available on Sprint, AT&T and T-Mobile, a.k.a. the other major U.S. carriers.

TechRadar asked Verizon whether it had any additional comment, but a spokesperson for the carrier pointed us toward the aforementioned tweet and reminded us that they don't comment on rumors or leaks.

TechRadar originally gave the Android HTC One a full five stars, praising its sleek design and innovative camera, among other things.