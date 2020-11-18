OnePlus Buds are just $1 today – but is this early Black Friday deal too good to be true?

The OnePlus Buds will be available for just $1 for customers in the US today (Wednesday, November 18).

If you thought their original price point of $89 was good, you'll jump at the chance to grab them at this price. They will only be available for $1 today when you order them online during OnePlus Day. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best OnePlus Buds deals in your region.)

You'll be able to take advantage of the promotion from today, using the OnePlus official website here from 11am EST/ 8am PST.

Get the OnePlus Buds for just $1

OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds: $89 $1 at OnePlus

True wireless earbuds for $1? This deal sounds too good to be true, but it's 100% – unfortunately, we're expecting it to sell out incredibly quickly, so you'll need act fast. The first drop lands at 11am EST / 8am PST, with another chance to get the wireless earbuds at this price at 1pm EST / 10am PST.View Deal

OnePlus has said that you'll be able to buy them at this price until stock is completely sold out, so make sure you're in as early as possible. – though there will be another drop at 1pm EST / 10am PST, as well as $1 sales on the One Plus Bullets Z.

With OnePlus Buds, you'll get awesome bass drops. And now, we're dropping the price to $1. Sale starts tomorrow and ends when they're sold out! https://t.co/t5ju7Wp0Zh pic.twitter.com/hHskaYjhwsNovember 17, 2020

The OnePlus Buds pretty much follow Apple's AirPods design to the letter, representing a more affordable (and not quite as accomplished) version of Apple's superior earbuds. In our OnePlus Buds review, we were a little less than impressed with them overall, noting issues like being uncomfortable, prone to fall out easily and having barely any noise cancellation – but for $1, they're an incredible bargain.

These buds work best with OnePlus smartphones as you might expect, but they do connect well with Google devices using Fast Pair (an app which can control the buds), and they can pair with any device over Bluetooth.

However, you won't hear us complaining when you're getting them at a 99% discount. Obviously, this isn't something which will happen very often so you can probably expect them to sell out extremely quickly.

This is clearly an amazing offer to grab yourself half-decent wireless earbuds for an excellent price, but we can probably expect them to sell out very, very quickly.

