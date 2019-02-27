OnePlus and Qualcomm to start 5G trials in India

OnePlus recently displayed its 5G prototype smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC at MWC 2019. The company will also be among the first smartphone makers to launch smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 855 in India, as well to start 5G trials in the country.

We have been loyal to Qualcomm’s 800-series Snapdragon chipsets since the release of our very first flagship device. This strong partnership with Qualcomm makes us believe that we could bring the best 5G device to the world. Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus

OnePlus began research on 5G in 2016, and a year later, partnered with Qualcomm to on OnePlus’ 5G device development. The partnership was successful, and in October 2018, OnePlus sent out the world’s first 5G tweet by connecting a prototype device to a 5G Non-standalone Network, via an LTE b7 + 5G NR n78 air interface. The tweet by Pete Lau said ‘Say Hello to 5G’.

OnePlus recently announced that it is also working with Qualcomm to launch the '5G Apps of Tomorrow' challenge for global app developers. Challenge winners will be awarded a total of €250,000, as well as other resources.