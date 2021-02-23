One of this year's best gaming laptop deals is back this week at Walmart

We've just spotted the return of one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen so far this year over at Walmart - this 15.6-inch Gateway Creator for $799 (was $999).

While unremarkable at first glance, this Gateway has a secret weapon under the hood - an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card. That's a powerful component you simply don't see featured at this price point with gaming laptop deals - see this $999 HP Omen for comparison and you'll know what we mean

Alongside an Intel Core i5-10300H, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Gateway packs in quite possibly the best power to price ratio around right now and it's definitely a good buy if you're wanting good performance without really going too wild.

If you're on more of a budget, you could also consider this $599 (was $799) Gateway Creator at Walmart - which is another contender for best value this week. With an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, GTX 1650 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this one's definitely a little more 'budget', but it'll still quite happily chug along with most games at 1080p, albeit with some graphical adjustments.

These Gateway Creators aren't exactly the typical flashy gaming laptop deals with RGB lighting and such, instead opting for an aesthetic that's decidedly more workmanlike than eSports. Still, with such excellent components for the price you're definitely scoring yourself a real wolf in sheep's clothing here.

Gaming laptop deals at Walmart

