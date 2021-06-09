One of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals is this 50% off Ring Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle

Amazon Prime Day has landed early for Prime members this week with a ton of excellent Amazon device deals - including this awesome Ring Video Doorbell plus Amazon Echo Dot bundle for $44.99 (was $99.98).

The Ring Video Doorbell is one of the best-selling smart security devices on the market currently - and not just because it’s really great value. It’s easy to install, works seamlessly with other Alexa devices, has two-way audio, and captures really great 1080p video (at night too). It’s a good addition to the home if you’re concerned about neighborhood safety, or simply want to keep an eye on things.

The Ring Video Doorbell by itself is actually selling for the same price right now too, so we’d think of this early Prime Day deal more as a free Amazon Echo Dot more than anything else. Of course, you’re not bagging the latest device (see that here), but the third-gen Echo Dot is still worth $34.99 by itself so this isn’t an insignificant freebie at all. It’s also still a really capable little smart speaker with seamless Alexa integration and a small footprint that’ll allow it to fit in in any room.

This early Prime Day deal is of course open to Prime members only. If you're interested, you can get a free 30-day trial - the details of which we've included below. It's a good time to sign up too as we're expecting many more deals to drop on Amazon devices in the lead-up, as well as thousands on other items across the main event (21st - 22nd June).

Early Amazon Prime Day deals

Ring Video Doorbell + Amazon Echo Dot bundle: $99.98 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Amazon Prime members don't have to wait till the big day itself to kickstart their smart home security set up with this handy discounted Amazon device bundle. For under half price you can score yourself a Ring Video Doorbell plus 3rd Gen Amazon Echo Dot and enjoy excellent quality 1080p video, two-way talk, motion detection, and a really great little integrated smart assistant to boot. View Deal

Privacy concerns

Amazon has recently come under scrutiny for its recent launch of a new feature called Amazon Sidewalk - a low-level network that connects your Alexa device to others outside your home. The good news is you can fully opt out of this feature as well as others in the device privacy settings. If you'd like to know more, and how to disable Amazon Sidewalk, then read our recent story on how to do just that.

Not an Amazon Prime member?

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Signing up to the Amazon Prime Day 30-day trial is easy and you'll get all the same benefits as fully paid up members - free delivery, exclusive deals, and access to tons of streaming services too. Note, you will need to enter your card details to sign up but you can cancel at any time during the trial. Note, after 30 days, Prime will cost $12.99/£7.99 per month.

Other great Amazon services to check out

Looking for more Amazon Prime Day content? Get ready for some cheap tech with our guide to the upcoming Amazon Prime Day laptop deals and Amazon Prime Day TV deals.