OLED TV deals at Best Buy get huge price cuts just in time for the Super Bowl

OLED TV deals are really picking up in popularity right now as we close in on next weekend's Superbowl TV deals here in the US. If you've been thinking about upgrading that old display in time for the big event itself, however, we've spotted some fantastic price cuts on leading OLEDs over at Best Buy this weekend that will really make a centerpiece in any room.

Take this 55-inch LG CX series OLED for $1,399.99 (was $1,699.99) for example. Not only is this a match for the cheapest price we've seen on this fantastic display, but it's currently ranked our favorite OLED TV so it's an easy recommendation. Balancing a powerful 4K processor, near bezel-less design, and a fairly manageable (for an OLED) price point, this is quite simply a great display for the money.

For something a little cheaper, this 55-inch LG BX series OLED is also on sale at Best Buy for $1,299.99 ( was $1,499.99). For $100 less than the CX series you'll still bag yourself a really great 4K processor, but with a slightly chunkier design and ever so slightly dimmer panel. Of course, it's still a very premium TV by most people's standards though, so you're still getting an incredible picture here.

Our OLED TV deals at Best Buy roundup continues with two excellent price cuts on the Sony A8H Series starting at $1,699.99 and the Sony A9G Master series starting at $1,899.99. Both these Sony displays are a fantastic, albeit slightly pricer alternative to the LG OLED TVs we've already covered. With cutting edge designs and the latest tech crammed in under the hoods, you can read more about these particular displays just down below.

Outside the US? We've rounded up the best 4K TV deals in your region just below.

OLED TV deals this weekend

LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The CX series is currently one of the most popular OLED TVs on the market, and it just so happens to be our favorite as well. For a relatively good value price (for an OLED), you're getting an incredibly slim bezel design, LG's latest a9 AI processor, a host of excellent Dolby and smart features, and an OLED display capable of up to 650 nits brightness.

65-inch: $2,499 $1,999 | 77-inch: $3,999 $3,299View Deal

LG 55-inch BX Series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The BX series are the entry-level OLED displays from LG, but as you'd expect they're still amazing TVs. The main differences from the CX series is a slightly downgraded processor, 500 nits maximum brightness display, and ever so slightly chunkier bezels. Aside from that, you're still getting all those fantastic HDR, Dolby, and smart assistant features on board.

65-inch: $2,299 $1,799View Deal

Sony 55-inch A8H Series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,899.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - For a different flavor of OLED, you can check out Sony's excellent A8H range of displays, which aim to bring a ton of high-end tech in at a more reasonable price point. With Sony's latest X1 Ultimate 4K processor, Trilumunios and Pixel Contract booster technology, and sleek industrial aesthetic, the A8H series is another fantastic choice this weekend.

65-inch: $2,799 $2,499View Deal

Sony 55-inch A9G Series OLED 4K smart TV: $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy

Save $600 - Sony went all out on the A9G series, its flagship displays of 2020, and it really shows. You're getting one of the most advanced 4K processors currently on the market with these incredible displays, as well as a gorgeous near bezel-less design. Even with a $600 price cut, however, these are definitely pricey displays indeed.

65-inch: $2,799 $2,499View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q70T Series QLED 4K: $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If the above OLED TV deals are a little out of your price range, this stunning Samsung Q70T QLED is a fantastic budget-friendly alternative. With a fantastic Quantum 4K processor, Motion Rate 240, and a ton of smart assistant functionality, the Q70T series are some of the best QLED displays money can buy.

65-inch: $1,299 $1,099 | 75-inch: $2,099 $1,599View Deal

Best Buy - see the full range of OLED TV deals available this weekend

- see the full range of OLED TV deals available this weekend Amazon - price matching today on certain OLED TV deals

Shopping around and doing the research can prove invaluable when purchasing such an expensive TV and we recommend heading over to our main best OLED TV deals article if you're looking to do a little bit of further reading. We've also got a cheap 4K TV deals page for our readers who are looking for something that's a little more wallet-friendly this weekend.