Nokia 9 detailed specifications leaked, shows a monstrous camera setup

Every single detail leaked

While we await new Android phones from Nokia in the Indian market this week, the rumoured Nokia 9 caught our attention after a huge leak today morning. Till now, the only flagship we know from HMD Global is the Nokia 8 Sirocco, but it looks like the talks about the Nokia 9 weren’t just speculations. 

The mega-leak of the Nokia 9 was first seen on Slashleaks, where a datasheet detailing each and every detail of the phone with an alleged render was spotted.

Source Slashleaks

A complete look at the specifications

As per the leaked image, the Nokia 9 is said to feature 6.01-inch AMOLED display panel with 18:9 aspect ratio. The back of the phone is said to have a ceramic finish with 18-carat gold accents surrounding the camera module. 

The leaked image suggests that the Nokia 9 will sport a triple camera system. It is also said to have a 41MP camera sensor with Xenon + LED flash, previously seen on the Nokia 808 PureView. 

Moreover, there’s a 20MP telephoto lens based camera supported by a 9.7MP monochrome sensor. Similar to the existing Nokia phones, this one will also boast of Zeiss optics. For selfies, it will have a 21MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. 

As per the leak, the Nokia 9 will feature the flagship grade Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. 

Since we already know about HMD Global’s tie-up with Google, this phone is most likely to be a part of Android One program.

Specifications reveal a huge 3900mAh battery with Qualcomm’s quick charge and Qi wireless charge support.

If the leaks turn out to be true, it is going to be a powerhouse with tons of camera prowess. Huawei recently launched the first triple camera phone, and seems like Nokia is preparing to raise the bar with even more powerful camera. 

