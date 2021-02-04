Nintendo Switch game deals just discounted a massive range of titles at Best Buy

Nintendo Switch game deals rarely take significant cash off big releases, which is why this week's sale at Best Buy is so impressive.

We're seeing $10 off across a massive range of Nintendo Switch titles right now, with discounts available on heavy hitters like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate among others. You'll find these games available for just $49.99 this week, down from their $59.99 MSRPs. We've seen Nintendo Switch game deals offering more discounts over the last few months, and this week's wide range of titles makes for some incredibly enticing price cuts.

Not only that, but this week's Nintendo Switch deals also extend to the hugely popular Ring Fit Adventure. Demand for the at-home workout game soared in the early months of the pandemic, and the full set was rarely found on the shelves. This week you can not only find plenty of units available, but you can even save $10, bringing the price down from $79.99 to $69.99.

So put that backlog tower back on the shelf, because you'll want to dive straight into these offers.

Today's best Nintendo Switch game deals

Ring Fit Adventure: $79.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Ring Fit Adventure has been out of stock a few times over the last year, increasing demand for the at-home workout game. With many confined to exercising within their own four walls it's easy to see why, but also makes this $10 discount at Best Buy all the more welcome.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Breath of the Wild was a little cheaper a couple of weeks ago, but this game rarely sees any discounts, so if you missed out on those previous Nintendo Switch game deals it's worth grabbing this saving while you can.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

The classic kart racer received a Deluxe release for the Nintendo Switch right at the console's launch. Since then we haven't seen too many discounts on the multiplayer fan favorite, which makes this $10 saving at Best Buy all the more impressive.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a hit of nostalgia, Super Mario 3D All-Stars can provide three. You're getting Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy in this special release, celebrating the 35th anniversary of our beloved plumber.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was another 2020 winner, seemingly released just at the right time as we all went into hibernation. Since then it's seen only a handful of discounts, largely due to the fact that demand for this title has been so high over the last year. You'll find it on Best Buy's shelves for just $49.99 this week, however.

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Launched alongside the Nintendo Switch console itself, the latest 3D Super Mario title has been holding on to its $59.99 price tag over the last four years. However, you'll find a $10 discount up for grabs at Best Buy.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for that classic beat 'em up action, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been the place to go for a few years now. In all that time, though, we've seen very few Nintendo Switch deals hitting the multiplayer title. That means we'd grab this $10 discount before the price rises again.

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Luigi's Mansion can be played solo, but is much better enjoyed with a gooigi friend by your side. With plenty of multiplayer co-op and competitive minigame content to get through, Luigi's Mansion 3 remains one of the best titles to hit the system in recent years and with $10 off you're getting an excellent offer here.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launched just last year, so this discount comes a little early compared to other big Nintendo releases. Set 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild, it's the ultimate refresher if you've already seen every inch of the 2017 release.

Super Mario Party: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 on Super Mario Party at Best Buy this week. The board-game style mini-game collection offers a good level of replayability as you and your friends battle it out to collect stars across a series of unique challenges.

Pokemon Shield: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

While Pokemon Sword is absent from this week's Nintendo Switch deals at Best Buy, you'll find the Shield version of the 2020 release for $10 off. That's perfect if you're looking for some classic Pokemon action, set against a new open world and with plenty of additional gameplay features as well.

Super Mario Maker 2: $59.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2 not only offers up the chance to build your own levels from scratch, but also contains a pretty comprehensive campaign mode that essentially lives as a platformer release in its own right. Add to that all the content available to download from other players (Nintendo Switch Online membership permitting) and you've got a potentially infinite number of Mario levels to beat here.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

If you'd prefer Nintendo to do all the hard work, though, you'll find a $15 discount on the New Super Mario Bros. U re-release for the Nintendo Switch. Featuring all the original Wii U levels as well as plenty more DLC content included, this is classic Mario for the current-gen.

Those multiplayer games might benefit from some cheap Joy-Con deals to get everyone in on the action. However, if you're after a more traditional docked experience, many of these games play even better once you've found yourself a cheap Pro Controller deal. However, if you're just interested in gaming on the go we're also rounding up the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals as well.