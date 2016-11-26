Nikon D3400 now only £377 this Black Friday

When we reviewed the Nikon D3400 last month, our only major complaint was the price - it was just too much and considerably more than the camera it was supposed to replace, the D3300.

With supplies of the D3300 starting to dry up at some stockists, the good news is that the price of the D3400 has dropped considerably, making it a much more attractive buy.

In fact, with Black Friday in full swing, you can pick up a D3400 with a 18-55mm VR lens for as little as £379 from Camera World - that's a saving off £112!

If you're after an entry-level DSLR, then you're not going to go far wrong with the D3400.