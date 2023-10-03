Black Friday dash cam deals 2023: what we expect at this year's sale

The Black Friday dash cam deals event is just around the corner, which means huge discounts are on the way. Expect to see big savings on some of the best dash cams from the likes of industry leaders Nextbase, Garmin and Miofive.

To help you get ahead, we've put together this guide with everything you need to know about the Black Friday dash cam deals, and listed today's best sales around the web. Looking back at the Amazon Prime Day 2023 that took place on July 10 and 11, we saw some chunky price cuts on Vantrue and Miofive models, so we can hope for more of the same.

The 2023 Black Friday deals event officially takes place on November 24 this year, but like in years past, we can expect to see offers as early as October, especially given that Amazon recently announced it's hosting a second Amazon Prime Day sale this year that will take place on October 10 and 11. It's not quite Christmas yet, but 'tis the season to be shopping.

Last year, a record amount of $9.12 billion was spent on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, and dash cams can usually be had for much less during the big sale event. It could be the best time to get your car covered by an onboard video camera. In this article, we've listed everything you need to know about this year's Black Friday dash cam deals, including the date, what bargains we can expect, and a look back at previous deals.

Today's best dash cam sales

Official Black Friday dash cam deals come in late November, but in the meantime, we've listed all the best sales from your favorite online retailers if you're looking to score a bargain right now or spread out your spending.

Black Friday dash cam deals 2023: FAQs

When will Black Friday dash cam deals start in 2023? Black Friday 2023 officially kicks off on November 24, although Amazon has also recently announced its 2nd Prime Day sale will take place on October 10 and 11, so expect to see early Black Friday deals pop up on dash cams from Amazon and other leading camera retailers during Amazon's two-day sale event and in the lead up to Black Friday itself. Prior Black Friday sales show us that the best dash cam deals this year will be on Black Friday through to Cyber Monday, so it can pay to wait even if there are decent deals in the build-up. That said, there's normally a good saving to be had on dash cams throughout the year. Keep this page bookmarked as we'll update it with record-low prices on and in the build-up to Black Friday as and when we find them.

Where will the best dash cam Black Friday deals be found? We'll be tracking all the best Black Friday dash cam deals here, so bookmark this page and keep checking back. However, if you'd rather search the sales yourself, there are some retailers we recommend over others. Amazon is a great source for dash cams on Black Friday, consistently holding a wide range of mirrorless camera stock from the likes Nextbase, Garmin, Nexar, Viofo and Miofive. If you have Amazon Prime you can often get next-day delivery. In the US, the likes of Best Buy, Target and Walmart can offer alternative brands, plus undercut Amazon's prices. For UK shoppers, the best Amazon alternatives are Halfords plus leading consumer electronics sites Currys and Argos. Top US retailers: Amazon

Halfords Alternatively, you can check out our guide to the best dash cams for our recommendations and all of the latest prices.

Is Black Friday really the best time to buy a dash cam? As a general rule, Black Friday is a great time to buy a new dash cam, but not every deal is as good as it may initially seem – which is where we come in. In some cases – less so with dash cams as the best mirrorless cameras that we have also rounded up in our Black Friday camera deals page – retailers mark up the prices of cameras in the run-up to Black Friday, in order to offer a seemingly bigger discount during the actual sales event. This doesn't necessarily make them a bad buy – on many occasions, their prices still drop to record lows. But in the grand scheme, the percentage saving may not be quite as large as advertised. In these situations, we will make sure it's a genuinely good buy by looking further back on the product's price history. Many dash cams do simply drop to their lowest-ever price for a brief period over Black Friday, particularly in Amazon's Lightning deals, and these are often among the best dash cam deals of the year.

What Black Friday dash cam deals do we expect in 2023? Dash cams don't get replaced as regularly as the best mirrorless cameras, nor has the technology used by these onboard cameras developed as fast. Consequently, it's harder to predict what dash cam deals are on the horizon. Most brands have clearly defined product ranges, comprising single or dual camera systems, and 4K or Full HD. Some lesser-known dash cam brands are priced aggressively in order to take on the leading brands like Nextbase in each part of the dash cam market. We saw the best deals during the previous Amazon Prime Day from Viofo, Vantrue and Miofive. Has their work been done, or will they attempt to price others out of the market again? We've included some of the best previous deals from 2023, below.

Last year's Black Friday dash cam deals

Looking back at this year's dash cam deals can give us a good idea of what will be discounted at the 2023 sale, but we're ready for some good surprises.

Last year's best deals in the US

Miofive 4K Dash Cam: was $149.99 now $112.49 at Amazon

This single 4K dash cam received top marks in our full Miofive 4K dash cam review thanks to its easy setup, sharp 4K video, internal memory, and slim form factor. It’s easy to use, has the option of driver alerts and the app delivers added functionality, letting you squeeze even more performance from its stylish design. With a further 25% price reduction, it now offers the best bang for the buck, too.

Vantrue E1: was £149.99 now $99.99

The single-camera Vantrue E1 got a glowing TechRadar review, thanks to its compact design, 160-degree lens, and 2.5K video recording with an option to double the frame rate at Full HD 1080p. It also benefits from GPS, Wi-Fi, decent smartphone and computer applications, a magnetic quick-release windscreen mount, and an included remote control. You'll need to purchase a microSD card separately, while we recommend the £20 polarizing lens filter, too.

Vantrue N2 Pro: was $199.99 now $118.99

The Vantrue N2 Pro is a refreshingly simple dual-view dash cam designed for taxi and rideshare drivers. It records the road ahead and the interior of your car in 1080p Full HD. There’s no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, but we would argue that these, and the smartphone app they usually connect to, are often unnecessary additions to dashboard cameras. The N2 Pro isn’t the best-looking dash cam around, but it records clear, sharp video and is very easy to use. It lacks GPS, but that can be added with Vantrue’s optional windscreen mount.

Vantrue E3: was $359.99 now $229.99

Built to the same look and design as the highly-rated single-camera Vantrue E1, this three-camera dash cam can simultaneously record the front (2K) at a wider-than normal 160-degrees, rear (1080p) and interior cabin (1080p), plus it features GPS, 5GHz Wi-Fi, voice control and a parking monitor. Top stuff.

Viofo A229: was $234.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

It may not be the biggest name in dash cams nor produce the most attractive models, but Viofo has shown us its cameras can record decent video for their respective price points, and the A229 is a case in point, with dual 2K cameras, 5GHz Wi-Fi connection and generous 2.4in LCD display.

Last year's best UK deals

Miofive 4K Dash Cam: was £149.99 now £112.49 at Amazon

This single 4K dash cam received a 5* award in our full Miofive 4K dash cam review thanks to its easy setup, sharp 4K video, internal memory, and sleek design. With a further 25% price reduction, it now offers the best bang for the buck, too.

Miofive Dual Dash Cam: was £249.99 now £187.49 at Amazon

The Miofive Dual Dash Cam is the update to the already impressive Miofive 4K Dash Cam. In addition to the super sharp 4K front camera, it features a new 2K rear camera and doubles internal memory on the previous model, plus it's powered by a super capacitor instead of a battery. Installation is easy, design is slick and modern, and features are comprehensive and powerful, making this a superb dash cam at a competitive price.

Vantrue E1: was £159.99 now £99.99

The single-camera Vantrue E1 got a glowing TechRadar review, thanks to its compact design, 160-degree lens, and 2.5K video recording with an option to double the frame rate at Full HD 1080p. It also benefits from GPS, Wi-Fi, decent smartphone and computer applications, a magnetic quick-release windscreen mount, and an included remote control. You'll need to purchase a microSD card separately, while we recommend the £20 polarizing lens filter, too.

Vantrue N2 Pro: was £169.99 now £119.99

The Vantrue N2 Pro is a refreshingly simple dual-view dash cam designed for taxi and rideshare drivers. It records the road ahead and the interior of your car in 1080p Full HD. There’s no Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, but we would argue that these, and the smartphone app they usually connect to, are often unnecessary additions to dashboard cameras. The N2 Pro isn’t the best-looking dash cam around, but it records clear, sharp video and is very easy to use. It lacks GPS, but that can be added with Vantrue’s optional windscreen mount.