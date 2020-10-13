New Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Surface Pro X are now on sale

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go, the most recent addition to the surface range, is now available to buy in the US, along with the revamped Surface Pro X which was revealed alongside the Go.

The Surface Laptop Go can now be ordered from Microsoft’s US online store starting from $550. That’s for the entry-level version with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of system RAM and 64GB storage.

At the moment, that entry-level model is only available in the platinum color, so if you want sandstone or ice blue color schemes, you’ll need to order one of the two higher tier products (which offer more memory and storage).

This more affordable Surface is a compact laptop with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, and despite being highly portable, it fits in a full-size keyboard and spacious precision trackpad.

In our review, we were seriously impressed by the value proposition on offer here, and highlights include the excellent build quality (particularly for the money) and superb screen.

SQ2 is new

Furthermore, you can now order the refreshed version of the Surface Pro X, which only makes one real change – the addition of a more powerful Microsoft SQ2 processor to pep up the hybrid. It’s also available in a new color: platinum.

The overhauled Surface Pro X starts at $1,500 in the US for the 16GB/256GB model.

It’s certainly worth remembering that with Amazon Prime Day now in full swing, there are some great deals to be had elsewhere in the Surface range, including some compelling bargains on the Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3.

Check out more Surface Pro deals right here

Via MS Power User