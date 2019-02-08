New MacBook Air deal brings it to that magic $999 number

If you were burned by Apple price spiking the new 2018 MacBook Air over its previous models, B&H Photo and Amazon are thinking of you.

Both retailers have slashed a cool $200 off the list price for an entry-level MacBook Air, likely for a limited time given just how big of a name "MacBook Air" is.

Apple MacBook Air (2018, 128GB): $1,199 now $999 at Amazon

Score a brand new MacBook Air, with a 128GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor inside, for the price that made the original model such a a runaway hit.View Deal

If you're on Amazon, only the silver and gray colors are available at the discounted rate at the time of writing. Over on B&H, it's solely the gray model that's enjoying the price cut, again at the time of writing.

Simply put, this is the price that Apple should have gone with when releasing the new MacBook Air in the first place. Now's your chance to get one of these gorgeous laptops at the price it was meant to be.

