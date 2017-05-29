Moto E4 might launch on July 17 with a surprisingly high price

There’s not much that we don’t now know about the Moto E4, assuming the rumors all prove accurate, but until today one thing that was still up in the air was the launch date.

Now, we might know that too, as leaker Roland Quandt posted on Twitter that it “supposedly ships” on July 17.

That would make sense, given that the Moto E3 launched in July 2016, though the Moto Z2 is rumored to land on June 8 and it seems a bit odd to launch the new phones a month apart – either leaving a bigger gap or launching them at the same time would surely make more sense, so we wouldn’t totally rule out a June launch for the Moto E4 (or a July launch for the Moto Z2).

Motorola Moto E4: more detailed specs, Canada MSRP is 249,99 CAD, interesting to see NFC (certain markets) and GG3, supposedly ships July 17 pic.twitter.com/IOCddU3o6L28 May 2017

Specs and prices too

Alongside the date, Quandt also posted a detailed specs list, there’s not really anything here that hasn’t been leaked previously, but it matches previous information about the E4, with claims of a 5.0-inch 720 x 1280 screen, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, a microSD card slot, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing one, and – at least in some regions – NFC.

Quandt also claims that the Moto E4 will cost $249.99 in Canada, which amounts to roughly $185/£145/AU$250. That would make the E4 a fair bit more expensive than the Moto E3, which launched at around $130/£100/AU$170.

Hopefully that part of the rumor is wrong then, but if the launch date is right we should know soon.