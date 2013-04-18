Lenovo's giant table tablet shipments set for June

Lenovo announced this week that the humongous tablet PC it debuted at CES this year will be released in late June in the U.S. to the tune of $1,699.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Horizon Table PC is available now for pre-order from Lenovo's website.

The 27-inch tablet sports an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce graphics, Dolby Home Theatre v4 audio, an unspecified battery to lend it what little portability is possible with a device of this size, and a 10-finger multitouch display.

It runs Windows 8 and includes some custom games out of the box, with "thousands more," including some from big name publishers like Ubisoft and Electronic Arts, available for download.

Go big or go…smaller

Lenovo debuted the 27-inch IdeaCentre Horizon at CES in January, but it wasn't the only giant tablet PC to show its face that week.

Panasonic introduced a 20-inch Windows tablet with 4K resolution that it said is ideal for professionals like architects, designers and artists.

Lenovo's Horizon, on the other hand, is being directed more toward families who might enjoy the massive display size and custom-built multiplayer games.

The ability to use external gaming peripherals like suction cup joysticks could add to that appeal.

In TechRadar's hands-on Lenovo Horizon review, we described it as "the sort of simple, elegant presentation we usually see from Apple."

Granted, at the time we were under the impression that it would ship for $999, so at $1,699 it might be a harder sell. Still, if you've got the space, right?