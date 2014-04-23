Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 tablets tiptoeing into US on May 1

Unlike Apple, Samsung doesn't adhere to the less-is-more credo when it comes to tablets. The Korean company seems to pump out a slate a week, in multiple flavors.

The latest from the Samsung tablet front relates to its Galaxy Tab 4 line. Three versions of the Wi-Fi-enabled devices are set to go on sale May 1, and pre-orders are already up and running on Samsung.com, Amazon, Best Buy, Office Depot, and elsewhere.

The Galaxy Tab 4 7.0, Galaxy Tab 4 8.0 and Galaxy Tab 4 10.1 (the last set of numbers refer to the tablets' sizes in inches) each feature a 1280 x 800 resolution display, a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, Android 4.4, 16GB internal storage and a camera on the front and back.

Wi-Fi models cost $199.99, $269.99 and $349.99, with higher prices correlating to larger screen sizes. 4G LTE models are headed to Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile sometime this summer, but prices aren't yet known.