Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 gets a $260 price cut at Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing the price on Microsoft's laptop-tablet hybrid, the Surface Pro 7. For a limited time, you can get the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover on sale for $699. That's a $260 discount and the best price we've found for the 2-in-1 tablet.



The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3 -inch touch-screen display and packs 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and an Intel 10th Generation Core i3 processor. This deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.



As we mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the Surface Pro 7 bundle and a fantastic deal for a powerful 2-in-1 tablet. We don't know how long Best Buy will have the Surface Pro on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

