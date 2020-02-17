Microsoft's Presidents' Day sale offers powerful gaming laptops at low prices - today only

Microsoft's Presidents' Day sale is coming to an end today, so this is your last chance to grab these excellent gaming laptop deals. We're seeing fantastic models on offer right now, packed full of incredibly powerful specs to boot. You can pick up the Lenovo Legion gaming laptop with a massive 1TB hard drive + 512GB SSD combination for just $879 right now - or grab an Asus ROG Strix with 16GB RAM and a 9th generation i7 processor for $999. If you're looking to grab a new gaming laptop in the last hours of the Presidents' Day sales, you'll want to take a look at our highlights below.

We've found a range of gaming laptops on offer in Microsoft's Presidents' Day sales. Whether you're looking for big storage in the case of the Legion, or the trusted brand of Alienware (the M15 is now down to $1,449) we've rounded up four of the best gaming laptop deals on sale right now.

You'll have to move quickly to snag your own gaming laptop at these prices. Microsoft's Presidents' Day sale is only running until midnight tonight, and these are some spectacular savings on powerful machines that you don't want to miss. We're keeping track of all the latest Presidents' Day sales across a number of retailers right here on TechRadar.

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,189 $879.99 at Microsoft

You can pick up the Lenovo Legion Y540 for well under its usual $1,189 price tag in the Microsoft Presidents' Day sale. In fact, you can grab the 9th generation Core i7 15.6-inch gaming laptop for well under $1,000 today. You're even getting GTX 1650 graphics with 8GB RAM and a massive 512GB / 1TB HDD pairing in here - fantastic specs at a $879 price tag.

Asus ROG Strix G 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,199 $999 at Microsoft

You're picking up a 9th generation i7 processor with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD inside this Asus ROG Strix gaming laptop, with GTX 1650 graphics to play with as well. The ROG Strix is down $200 in today's Presidents' Day sale, and offers a unique self-cleaning cooling system for maximum heat management.



Dell Alienware M15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,799.99 $1,449.99 at Microsoft

The Dell Alienware M15 gaming laptop is instantly recognizable, and the spec on show today is well worth your time. You're keeping the 9th generation i7 processor with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM from the Asus deal above, but you're upgrading your graphics to 6GB of 1660Ti goodness as well.

Acer Predator Triton 500 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,659 $1,559.99 at Microsoft

Coming in at a $100 discount this week, this Acer Predator Triton gaming laptop is our most expensive highlight of Microsoft's Presidents' Day sale. You're still working with the same specs as above, but upgrading once more to RTX 2060 graphics. That's a huge amount of GPU power for this price tag.



Looking for more? We're always on the hunt for cheap gaming laptops - or, if you're after something a bit more vanilla for everyday work why not check out our best laptop deals roundup.