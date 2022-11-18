Meta's best-ever Oculus Quest 2 deal is finally live for Black Friday

Now is the time to buy an Oculus Quest 2, as Meta's Black Friday deals have gone live and they're the best we've ever seen for the VR headset.

Just as the company teased, the Oculus Quest 2 128GB model is down $50 / £50 to $349.99 / £349.99 (opens in new tab), and the 256GB version is down $70 / £70 to $429.99 / £429.99 (opens in new tab). But if that wasn't enough you'll also get two free games: Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber (two of the best Oculus Quest 2 games out there).

So while the discount doesn't quite bring the headset back down to its pre-price hike cost (which was as low as $299 / £299 before August 20222), the added games more than make up for it, cementing this as the best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal ever.

Black Friday Quest 2 deals (US)

Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Black Friday bundle: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

If you've been after an Oculus Quest 2, this is the perfect time to pick one up. In our four-and-a-half-star review (opens in new tab) we commended the Quest 2's solid specs and easy-to-use nature, plus there are some great games on the platform (which this bundle includes two of: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR).

Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB) Black Friday bundle: was $589.99 now $429.99 at Amazon

If you like the deal above but want a VR headset with more storage, this bundle with the 256GB Quest 2 is the way to go. That said, we've found that you need a lot of VR games to fill even the old 64GB Quest 2, so the 128GB model above should be fine if you're on a budget – especially since the specs are otherwise identical.

Black Friday Quest 2 deals (UK)

Oculus Quest 2 (128 GB) Black Friday bundle: was £ 452.99 now £349.99 at Currys

In our four-and-a-half-star review, we celebrated the Oculus Quest 2's easy to use design, as well as its good visuals and specs (especially for its price). This deal doesn't make it as cheap as it used to be (£299 before a price hike) but it's still an amazing bundle offer that includes a lot of bang for your buck.

Oculus Quest 2 (256 GB) Black Friday bundle: was $552.99 now £429.99 at Currys

This version of the Oculus Quest 2 bundle includes the same great games and VR headset, except it comes with more storage (256GB instead of 128GB). Admittedly, you don't need this much space unless you plan to download a lot (and we really mean a lot) of VR games, but if you want to go all-in on the metaverse this bundle could be perfect for you.

The Oculus Quest 2 is one of the best VR headsets on the market, especially if you're on a budget. While it's not as impressive as the Valve Index in terms of specs, or normally as cheap as the Pico 4, Meta's device has more than a few things going for it.

First, unlike the Index, Meta's headset is standalone. If you want to connect it to a PC you can but to play a VR game you don't have to. You also don't need to set up any annoying towers in the real world either, you just have to clear a space and draw a quick outline once you put the headset on so it knows where is safe and you're ready to go.

Secondly, while the Pico 4 is normally slightly cheaper at £379 (it's only available in the UK) and comes with slightly better specs, its software is definitely inferior right now. Generally, the Pico OS doesn't feel as fine-tuned as what Meta's hardware runs on and the games on the Pico 4 aren't as good as those on the Quest platform. Not only does it lack great titles like Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR, but the Pico 4's version of games like After the Fall and Walkabout Mini Golf lack content that's available on the rival hardware.

That said, if you are in the UK you might still want to take a look at Pico's Black Friday 2022 deal as you can get the headset and three free games – RuinsMagus, After the Fall, and Les Mills BodyCombat – for as little as £379.99. Just note that the deal won't be live until November 24, and it ends on November 28, 2022 (like all the other Cyber Monday deals).

