Get three free VR games with this Pico 4 deal on Black Friday 2022

Three games for the price of none

Retailers and brands are starting to tease their best Black Friday deals and VR headset maker Pico has announced its Pico 4 deals, and if you've been thinking of buying its budget-friendly VR headset then there's never been a better time to pick one up.

Between November 24 and November 30 2022, if you buy a Pico 4 all-in-one VR headset from Amazon (opens in new tab) (either the 128GB model for £380, or the 256GB model for £450) you will get three free games – RuinsMagus, After the Fall, and Les Mills BodyCombat.

Together these games would cost you £76.97, so while the headset isn't discounted this is still a pretty decent saving, making this a deal that you'll want to consider this Black Friday. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best VR deals in your region.)

The best Pico 4 Black Friday deal

Pico 4 VR headset: get £76.97 worth of games for free at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Pico 4 is an impressive budget VR headset, and in our four-star review (opens in new tab) we highlighted its comfortable fit and good specs for its price. While neither the £380 128GB nor £450 256GB Pico 4 model is discounted this Black Friday, if you buy either between November 24 and November 30 you get three free games worth £76.97 collectively (RuinsMagus, After the Fall, and Les Mills BodyCombat). There's never been a better time to pick it up.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The Pico 4 is a really capable all-in-one VR headset – it's one of the best cheap VR headsets you can buy, and one of the first proper rivals to Meta's Oculus Quest 2.

For a start, it's a lot comfier as the Pico 4's weight is spread more evenly around your head (unlike the Quest 2 where it's front-heavy), plus it boasts a really good performance thanks to its upgraded specs compared to Meta's budget headset. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip, 8GB of Ram, a 2160 x 2160 pixel per eye resolution, and full-color passthrough.

However, its software could do with a tune-up, and a few of the best VR games (like Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber) are exclusive to the Quest 2. That being said, the Pico 4 might have a few tricks up its sleeve, as it'll be getting some exclusive games of its own in the not-too-distant future like Just Dance.

As for the free games in this deal, they're a proper mixed bag. After the Fall is a multiplayer action game set in a zombie apocalypse (think Left 4 Dead with lots of snow), RuinsMagus is an anime-inspired adventure where you play as a novice magician, and Les Mills BodyCombat is a VR workout app. There's something for everyone in this bundle it seems.

However, if you are interested in other VR headsets then check out Meta's Quest 2 bundle for Black Friday – it's one of the best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals we've ever seen – and also be on the lookout for other bargains to appear in the run-up to Black Friday.

