Get three free VR games with this Pico 4 deal on Black Friday 2022

Retailers and brands are starting to tease their best Black Friday deals and VR headset maker Pico has announced its Pico 4 deals, and if you've been thinking of buying its budget-friendly VR headset then there's never been a better time to pick one up.

Between November 24 and November 30 2022, if you buy a Pico 4 all-in-one VR headset from Amazon (opens in new tab) (either the 128GB model for £380, or the 256GB model for £450) you will get three free games – RuinsMagus, After the Fall, and Les Mills BodyCombat.

Together these games would cost you £76.97, so while the headset isn't discounted this is still a pretty decent saving, making this a deal that you'll want to consider this Black Friday. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best VR deals in your region.)

The best Pico 4 Black Friday deal

The Pico 4 is an impressive budget VR headset, and in our four-star review (opens in new tab) we highlighted its comfortable fit and good specs for its price. While neither the £380 128GB nor £450 256GB Pico 4 model is discounted this Black Friday, if you buy either between November 24 and November 30 you get three free games worth £76.97 collectively (RuinsMagus, After the Fall, and Les Mills BodyCombat). There's never been a better time to pick it up.

The Pico 4 is a really capable all-in-one VR headset – it's one of the best cheap VR headsets you can buy, and one of the first proper rivals to Meta's Oculus Quest 2.

For a start, it's a lot comfier as the Pico 4's weight is spread more evenly around your head (unlike the Quest 2 where it's front-heavy), plus it boasts a really good performance thanks to its upgraded specs compared to Meta's budget headset. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chip, 8GB of Ram, a 2160 x 2160 pixel per eye resolution, and full-color passthrough.

However, its software could do with a tune-up, and a few of the best VR games (like Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber) are exclusive to the Quest 2. That being said, the Pico 4 might have a few tricks up its sleeve, as it'll be getting some exclusive games of its own in the not-too-distant future like Just Dance.

As for the free games in this deal, they're a proper mixed bag. After the Fall is a multiplayer action game set in a zombie apocalypse (think Left 4 Dead with lots of snow), RuinsMagus is an anime-inspired adventure where you play as a novice magician, and Les Mills BodyCombat is a VR workout app. There's something for everyone in this bundle it seems.

However, if you are interested in other VR headsets then check out Meta's Quest 2 bundle for Black Friday – it's one of the best Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals we've ever seen – and also be on the lookout for other bargains to appear in the run-up to Black Friday.

