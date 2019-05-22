Memorial Day TV sale at Walmart: deals on Samsung, LG, and Vizio 4K TVs

Memorial Day is almost here, and that means discounts and deals from your favorite retailers. Walmart is participating in the big sale event with TV deals from top brands such as LG, Vizio, Samsung, and more. For a limited time, you can find Black-Friday like prices on a wide array of 4K TVs. If you're interested in other promotions, we've also rounded up the best Memorial Day sales going on right now.



If you're looking for a mid-size TV with premium features, Walmart has the Vizio 43-inch 4K TV on sale for just $239.99. That's a $128 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart TV. The UHD TV is part of Vizio's D-Series lineup which means you'll get to watch movies and TV shows in stunning resolution with bold colors and sharp contrasts. The smart TV also has Google Chromecast built-in so you can download thousands of apps on your smartphone to stream on the TV. The Vizio TV is also compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to search movies, turn down the volume, change the channel and more.



This isn't just a killer deal, but also a fantastic price for a 43-inch 4K TV with smart capabilities. This sale will only last until Monday, so you should make sure to take advantage while supplies last.

