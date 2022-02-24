Massive Amazon sale: deals on AirPods, Fire TVs, Apple Watch, tablets and more

If you're looking to snag a bargain on this year's best-selling tech, then you're in luck. We've scoured through Amazon's latest sale to bring you today's best deals on AirPods, TVs, Fire TV Stick, the Apple Watch, security cameras and more.



The most popular bargains from Amazon's sale are on Apple devices like the all-new AirPods Pro marked down to $189.99 (was $249) and the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349 (was $399).



Amazon is also discounting its own certified refurbished devices like the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 (was $29.99), the Ring Pro Doorbell marked down to $119.99 (was $139.99) and a $50 discount on the Fire HD 10 Tablet.



If you're looking for TV deals in today's Amazon sale, you can get this 50-inch QLED Fire TV from Insignia on sale for $379.99 (was $429.99) and this massive Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to $769.99 (was $899.99).



See more of the best deals from Amazon's sale below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time bargains so if you see a price you like we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon sale: today's best deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote (Certified Refurbished): $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can pick up the best-selling Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 at Amazon. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (Certified Refurbished): $119.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The 2019 Fire HD 10 tablet is getting a $55 price cut at Amazon. The certified refurbished 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (Certified Refurbished): $139.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Amazon has the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell Pro on sale for $119.99. The Ring Pro is easy to install and features advanced motion detection, two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Blink Outdoor 1 camera kit with Blink Mini: $134.98 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - This bundle deal from Amazon includes the Blink outdoor security camera and and the Blink Mini for $109.99 - $24 less than buying separately. The security cameras work with Amazon Alexa and features two-way audio and alerts whenever motion is detected.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - You can get the best-selling AirPods Pro that are now on sale for $189.99 at Amazon. That's a $59 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods Pro feature noise cancellation technology and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Our favorite Amazon deal is the Apple Watch 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging. Today's Apple deal is for the Black, Blue, Green, Red, and Starlight sports bands, and all smartwatches are in stock and ready to ship.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $369.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Amazon is marking down its all-new Fire TV to $279.99 and throwing in a free Echo Dot when you use promo code FTVDOT22 at checkout. A fantastic value, the 43-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote and works with your Echo Dot to control compatible smart home devices.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $599.99 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $220 - Amazon's device sale includes the all-new Insignia 50-inch QLED TV that's on sale for just $349.99 - $80 less than last week's price. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

Toshiba 55-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $519.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - Amazon's TV deals include this 2021 Toshiba 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99 - $30 less than last week's price. While we've seen the smart TV drop to $359.99 during Black Friday, this is the best price you can find right now and still a great value for a 55-inch 4K TV that comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual X.

Toshiba 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2020): $599.99 $529.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - This Toshiba 65-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for $529.99 at Amazon's device sale. The 65-inch display features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS so you can seamlessly stream from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $899.99 $769.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - You can snag this Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $769.99 at Amazon. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals and the best cheap Fire Tablet deals and sales.