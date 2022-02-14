Massive Amazon sale for Presidents' Day: deals on TVs, Fire tablets, Ring and more

Presidents' Day deals are live, and while Amazon isn't promoting an official sale, the retailer is offering record-low prices on its best-selling devices like TVs, Fire tablets, the Ring doorbell, Fire TV Stick, and more. We've sorted through all the offers to bring you today's best Presidents' Day deals from Amazon below.



Some of our favorite Presidents' Day deals from Amazon include the Blink Mini Security camera marked down to $24.99 (was $34.99), the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $19.99 (was $24.99), and a $40 discount on the Fire HD 10 tablet.



If you're looking for TV deals in today's Amazon sale, you can get this 50-inch QLED Fire TV from Insignia on sale for $379.99 (was $429.99) and this massive Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to $769.99 (was $899.99).



See more of the best Presidents' Day deals from Amazon below, and if you're interested in more bargains, you can see our main Presidents' Day sales guide with offers from Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

Amazon sale: Presidents' Day deals

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon's Presidents' Day sale has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for just $24.99 - just $5 more than the record-low price. The compact indoor security camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote (Certified Refurbished): $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - You can pick up the best-selling Fire TV Stick Lite for just $19.99 at Amazon. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. This Presidents' Day deal is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired (Certified Refurbished): $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - A great price for a Ring Doorbell, Amazon has the certified refurbished Ring Wired doorbell on sale for just $39.99. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and is hard-wired using your existing doorbell for continuous power.

Introducing Blink Video Doorbell: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The all-new Blink Video Doorbell is getting a $10 price cut at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. The Alexa-enabled Blink doorbell allows you to see who's at your door wherever you are with two-day audio, night-vision, and long-lasting battery life.

Blink Indoor HD security camera: $80 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20.01 - A fantastic Presidents' Day deal - Amazon has the Blink indoor security camera on sale for just $59.99. That's a $20 discount and just $10 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The Blink camera includes two-way audio so you can see, hear and talk to people in your home and includes an impressive two-year battery life.



2 Camera Kit: $139.99 $99.99 | 3 Camera Kit: $189.99 $129.99

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon's sale also has the Blink outdoor security camera which is on sale for $69.99 - only $10 more than the record-low price. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night.



3 Camera Kit: $249.99 $159.99 5 Camera Kit: $379.99 $229.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon's Presidents' Day sale also includes the powerful Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $109.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 10-inch tablet packs an octa-core processor and 50% more RAM than the previous generation. The 2021 tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life.

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - The cheapest Kids Fire tablet deal is the Fire 7 Kids Pro on sale for $49.99. That's a massive $50 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The seven-inch tablet that's designed for kids ages 6+ and comes with a slim kid-friendly case and one year of Amazon Kids Plus.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - You can get Amazon's all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for $139.99 at today's Presidents' Day sale. That's the best deal you can find for the 10-inch tablet and only $20 more than the record-low price. The kid-friendly tablet includes a case and one year of Amazon Kids+ with access to books, apps and games, videos, songs, and more.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - If you're looking for a smaller budget set in today's Presidents' Day sales, Amazon has this Insignia 24-inch HD TV on sale for just $99.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen (just $20 more than the record-low), it's the best deal you can find right now and not a bad price for an HD TV with the Fire OS and a handy Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $369.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $1104 - Amazon's Presidents' Day sale is marking down its all-new Fire TV to $259.99 and throwing in a free Echo Dot when you use promo code FTVDOT22 at checkout. A fantastic value, the 43-inch set includes 4K HD resolution, the Fire TV OS, and an Alexa voice remote and works with your Echo Dot to control compatible smart home devices.

Insignia 50-inch F50 Series Smart 4K QLED Fire TV (2021): $599.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $230 - Amazon's Presidents' Day deals include the all-new Insignia 50-inch QLED TV that's on sale for just $349.99 - $80 less than last week's price. Not only will you get a 4K image with Quantum Dot technology, but the Insignia set also includes smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.

All-New Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): $899.99 $769.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - You can snag this Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $769.99 at Amazon. The 2021 set features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

