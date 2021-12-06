Massive Amazon deals: Echo, Fire tablets, Kindle, Blink Mini, Fire TV stick, more

If you missed out on Black Friday, fear not. Amazon is offering massive deals right now on its best-selling devices, including the Echo Dot, Fire tablets, Kindle, Blink security cameras, the Fire TV Stick, and so much more.



Today's Amazon deals are a perfect opportunity to pick up a Christmas gift for that special someone or snag a gadget for yourself at a record-low price. Due to stock issues, some of Amazon's most popular devices aren't available to ship right away, so we've noted which items will arrive before Christmas Day and the delivery windows for the out-of-stock devices.

Some of today's best Amazon deals include the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for just $29.99 (was $49.99), the Blink Mini marked down to $19.99 (was $34.99), and the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for a record-low price of $34.99 (was $54.99).



If you're looking for tablet deals, Amazon has the 2021 Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $99.99 (was $159.99), and the Fire HD 10 Kids tablet marked down to $139.99 (was $199.99) - a great gift idea for young ones.

Amazon device deals

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the Blink Mini on sale for just $19.99 - the cheapest deal we've seen. The indoor HD security camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Arrives before Christmas.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite Amazon device deals is the best-selling Echo Dot on sale for a record-low price of just $19.99. The 3rd-generation smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa. December 20-30 delivery window..

Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 – Amazon's device deals include the best-selling Echo Dot that's on sale for just $29.99.That's a massive 40% discount and the lowest price we've seen for the smart speaker. The 4th generation Echo Dot is always a hot holiday item, and right now, Glacier White color has a ship date of Dec 18 to 30, and it's the only model that has a delivery date before Christmas. December 18-30 delivery window.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - If you're looking to pick up a cheap streaming device, Amazon's device deals include the Fire TV Stick on sale for $24.99 - just $5 more than the all-time low price. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. Arrives before Christmas.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Another great stocking stuffer idea is Amazon's all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max that's on sale for $34.99. That's the cheapest deal you can find and the first discount we've seen on the powerful streaming device. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and features support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6. Arrives before Christmas.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - If you're looking for a device deal on a smart home display, Amazon has the 2nd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for a feature-rich smart home display that includes the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. December 19 to 29 delivery date.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $89.99 Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Amazon's device deals also include the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet that's on sale for $54.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. The 8-inch HD display tablet allows you to enjoy movies, books, and your favorite apps and provides 12-hours of battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. Arrives before Christmas.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $99.99. That's a massive $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 2021 tablet. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor, works with Amazon Alexa, and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas.

Kindle: $89.99 Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Grab the Kindle e-reader on sale for $54.99 at Amazon's device deals event. That's a massive $35 discount and only $5 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks. December 17 to 30 delivery date.

All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 All-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet: $199.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - A great gift idea for the kiddos, Amazon has the all-new Fire HD 10 Kids tablet on sale for $139.99. That's the best deal you can find right now and just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. The 10-inch tablet includes a kid-friendly case and one year of Amazon Kids+ which gives you access to over 20,000 books, apps and games, videos, songs, and more. Arrives before Christmas.

Blink Indoor HD security camera: $80 Blink Indoor HD security camera: $80 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30.01 - A fantastic device deal - Amazon has the Blink indoor security camera on sale for $49.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the indoor security camera. The Blink camera includes two-way audio so you can see, hear and talk to people in your home and includes an impressive two-year battery life. January 2 to 7 delivery date.



2 Camera Kit: $139.99 $99.99 | 3 Camera Kit: $189.99 $139.99

Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 Blink Outdoor Security Camera: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - If you're looking for an outdoor camera, Amazon's device deals include the Blink outdoor security which is on sale for a record-low price of $59.99. The wireless battery-powered camera is weather-resistant and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home day or night. December 22 to 31 delivery date.



3 Camera Kit: $249.99 $169.99 5 Camera Kit: $379.99 $259.99

See more of the best cheap Amazon Echo deals and the best cheap Fire tablet deals and you can also see the best Christmas sales that are happening right now.