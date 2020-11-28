Marvel at this Cyber Monday smartwatch deal with $50 off a Captain America watch

One of the many Cyber Monday smartwatch deals we've found is on a Captain America watch that Marvel or Avengers fans might find intriguing (though most other people should look away).

This smartwatch deal is on the Garmin Legacy Hero - that's a range of watches Garmin created to tie into popular franchises like Avengers and Star Wars, and this Cyber Monday deal reduces the price on the Captain America build of the wearable.

The smartwatch deal reduces the price of the Legacy Hero from $399 to $349, saving you $50. It's worth pointing out we've seen the watch at this price before, at the beginning of 2020 and for Black Friday last year, but the price has never been lower.

Garmin Legacy Hero Captain America: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This Garmin smartwatch has a Captain America twist, both in the design (inspired by the Marvel superhero) and in the software, with themed watch faces and more. It's a good-looking watch even if you don't like the Avengers, but for fans of the series who also need a great smartwatch, it's a must-buy.View Deal

This smartwatch packs all the features of most other Garmin watches with its suite of apps and features.

There are some Captain America additions like unique watch faces and a tie-in app, but at its heart this is a Garmin smartwatch that won't let you down. It's not just a quick cash-in money-grab watch like many other Avengers-themed ones.

If you're not in the US, check out if the Garmin Legacy Hero is on offer in your region by checking Garmin's website here.

