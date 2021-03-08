March Madness TV deals at Walmart: this 70-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $588

March Madness will be here before you know it, and if you're looking to upgrade your set before the big tournament, then you've come to the right place. We've spotted some fantastic TV deals at Walmart, like this Vizio 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $588 (was $758). That's a massive $170 discount and a fantastic price for a big-screen 4K TV.

March Madness TV deal

VIZIO 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - Right now, you can get this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $588 at Walmart. This cheap TV deal features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

This 70-inch set delivers bold, bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to the 4K HD resolution and full array backlighting with Dolby Vision. The Vizio TV also has smart capabilities, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more. You're also getting Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in so you can stream content from your iPhone or Android device directly to your TV.



As we mentioned above, this is a fantastic deal for a big-screen 4K TV and the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. We don't know how long Walmart will have this Vizio set at this price, so we recommend take advantage now before March Madness officially begins.

More March Madness TV deals at Walmart

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $328 $289.98 at Walmart

Save $38 - If you're looking for a smaller set, Walmart has the Vizio V-Series 50-inch TV on sale for just $290. You're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution and full array backlighting for a bright, bold picture and a seamless streaming experience thanks to Vizio's SmartCast platform that includes Apple AirPlay2 and Chromecast built-in.

onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV: $448.00 at Walmart

This 70-inch is just the perfect centerpiece if you're building a home theater to impress the guests. It's not only massive, best for immersive viewings of your favorite movies and shows, but it boasts 4K resolution and 60Hz refresh rate for that impeccable, super sharp, and smooth image quality.

Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV: $998 $698 at Walmart

Save $300 - Walmart has this massive 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $698. A fantastic price, this Hisense set has the Roku experience built in so you can seamlessly stream content and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

LG 65-inch 4K UHD NanoCell Smart TV: $999.99 $849 at Walmart

Save $50 - Walmart has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $849 this week. This March Madness TV deal features a stunning 65-inch NanoCell display for life-like images with bold bright colors and sharp contrasts.

