MacBook Pro deals can save you up to $350 on top of the range models right now

It's rare to find MacBook deals dropping to their lowest prices yet, but that's exactly what we're seeing with this MacBook Pro sale. If you're after big power, you're in luck. The 16-inch 1TB model is down an extra $50 right now, on top of a $300 saving we've been seeing for a few weeks. All of that means you're picking up an impressive MacBook Pro configuration at an all time low of $2,449. However, not everyone's looking for a turbo-charged luxury laptop so it's a good thing there are plenty more MacBook deals on offer right now.

The cheapest offer right now sits on the MacBook Air. Apple has cut $100 off the price of both the entry 256GB model (now $899) and the i5 512GB version (now $1,199), plus you're picking up free AirPods here as well.

If you're after more cheap MacBook Pro deals, however, you'll also find the 2019 iteration available for the same $1,199 price tag. You're dropping down a little on your processor when compared to the Air, but picking up a far more premium machine for the cash. Or, you can save $200 with a turbo-boosted 2.0GHz i5 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, complete with 512GB of storage - now down to $1,799.

We're rounding up these MacBook deals in full just below, but you'll also find plenty more prices from around the web at the bottom of the page as well.

Check out the latest cheap MacBook deals

Today's best MacBook Pro deals

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro | $1,499 $1,199 at B&H Photo

If you'd like a little more power you can pick up this 2019 MacBook Pro, offering up a 1.4GHz i5 processor, with a 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration. You're saving $300 here, and you can even save on a range of Adobe and Microsoft Office 365 software when you build up a bundle as well.

View Deal

2020 MacBook Pro 13-inch - 512GB: $1,999 $1,799 at Amazon

The 512GB MacBook Pro is available for $200 less at Amazon right now, offering up the latest MacBook Pro to hit the market for $1,799. You're getting a boosted 2.0GHz i5 processor in here as well, excellent power with extra value in this MacBook deal as well.

View Deal

2020 MacBook Pro 16-inch - 1TB: $2,799 $2,449 at Amazon

Our $350 saving sits on this 16-inch MacBook Pro. With a 1TB SSD and 2.3GHz i9 processor, there's some serious power inside this MacBook deal. This model has only just dropped down to this price, making this the cheapest we've ever seen it go for.

View Deal

Shop all MacBook Pro deals at Amazon

Check out the latest cheap MacBook Pro deals and sales

Today's best MacBook Air deals

2020 MacBook Air | AirPods | $999 $899 at Apple

Grab the 2020 MacBook Air with a free set of AirPods for just $899 at Apple right now. That's a fantastic offer considering this laptop was previously listed for $999. There's also some considerable power in this entry model - a 10th generation i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

View Deal

2020 MacBook Air - 512GB | AirPods | $1,299 $1,199 at Apple

If you think you'll need more storage, however, we'd recommend picking up the 512GB version of the 2020 MacBook Air. Apple currently has a $100 discount on this version as well, and you're still getting those free AirPods. You're upgrading to an i5 processor here, with turbo boost up to 3.5GHz available as well.

View Deal

Shop all MacBook Air deals at Amazon

Check out the latest MacBook Air deals and sales

More MacBook deals

If you're after a cheaper model, we'd recommend taking a look at the MacBook Air deals below. This chart pulls together all the lowest prices from around the web so you can be sure you're never paying more than you have to.

Today's best Apple Macbook Air (2020) deals Students buy Macbook, get Airpods Reduced Price Macbook Air - 1.1GHz... Apple $999 $899 View Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with... BHPhoto $949 View Apple Macbook Air 13.3" with... Adorama $1,449 View 2020 Apple MacBook Air 13"... QVC $1,489 View Show More Deals

However, if you're looking for something with a little more oomph, you'll find plenty of MacBook Pro deals on offer this week as well.

Today's best Apple Macbook Pro 13" (2020) deals Students buy Macbook, get Airpods Macbook Pro 13-inch (2020) Apple $1,299 View MacBook Pro 2020 - Silver Apple $1,299 View Apple Apple 13" MacBook Pro... Adorama $1,449 View 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 13"... QVC $1,849.96 View Show More Deals

Today's best Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019) deals Reduced Price New Apple MacBook Pro... Amazon Prime $2,399 $2,149 View Apple 16" MacBook Pro with... Adorama $2,149 View Apple 16" MacBook Pro (Late... BHPhoto $2,149 View Students buy Macbook, get Airpods 16‑inch MacBook Pro - Space... Apple $2,399 View Show More Deals

If you're not sold on those Apple prices, check out the latest cheap laptop deals and sales available right now. Or, if you're on an even stricter budget, you'll want to take a look at the best cheap Chromebook sales on offer. If you want to fully kit out your setup, you'll find plenty of iPad deals happening right now as well.