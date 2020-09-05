The Lowe's Labor Day sales are offering big savings for the home and garden this weekend

You'll find plenty of offers in the Lowe's Labor Day sales right now, with everything from major appliances to smart home gadgets discounted in time for the weekend. We're rounding up all the latest offers right here, with plenty of savings reaching 40% off this weekend. That means big savings on furniture, decor, tools and outdoor equipment.

Down below you'll find our roundup of the best Lowe's Labor Day sales available right now with easy to navigate sections for each category. Make sure you bookmark this page as well, because we're constantly checking Lowe's and updating this page as great new deals go live.

Savings are reaching 40% off at Lowe's right now, and we're only seeing the very start of the Labor Day sales. That means there's plenty more to look forward to, but if you spot a deal you love here we'd go for it - a lot of these offers will last through the Labor Day celebrations, so there's no guarantee something better will come along. You can also shop all the latest offers direct at Lowe's as well.

The best Labor Day sales at Lowe's

Up to 40% off select smart home items from $9.99 at Lowe's

There's plenty of discounts on everything from Google Nest to Amazon and Lenovo smart displays and speakers available at Lowe's right now. You can save up to 40% on these gadgets right now, and kit out your home with everything it needs to raise its IQ.

Up to 40% off appliances at Lowe's

Lowe's has always been a top destination for appliances come the Labor Day sales and this year they've got their biggest selection yet. Everything from washers, dryers, cookers and refrigerators are on sale here, although you'll also find plenty of savings on smaller items like microwaves too.



Big savings on home decor and furniture at Lowe's

The Lowe's Labor Day sale is looking particularly strong on Fall decor this weekend. You can save big on everything from large furniture items to smaller decorations. If you're looking for extra convenience, you can even grab a curbside pickup - but there's speedy delivery times on offer as well.

Save 10% on kitchen fittings at Lowe's

Whether you're searching for the perfect faucet or cabinets, you'll find a massive range of kitchen fittings available for less in the Lowe's Labor Day sales.

Bathroom furniture and fixtures up to 40% off at Lowe's

A range of bathroom furniture and fixtures are available for up to 40% of in the Lowe's Labor Day sales. You'll find everything you need for a full bathroom refit available for less right now.

Lighting and ceiling fans up to 33% off at Lowe's

There's a range of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans available with discounts reaching 33% off in Lowe's Labor Day sales. Plus, you can save on both indoor and outdoor lighting here as well.

5% off select grills at Lowe's

If you're looking to squeeze just one more BBQ out of the summer, or you're after a discount before next year rolls around, you'll find a small 5% discount taking a good chunk of cash off the price of these outdoor grills at Lowe's.

Big savings on patio furniture at Lowe's

While you're making the most of the new grill, why not spruce up the patio with these savings on everything from gazebos to dining sets.

Save up to 41% on tools at Lowe's

Whether you're after a new power drill, or simply a fresh screwdriver, you'll find a massive range of tools on offer at Lowe's in these Labor Day sales. Plus, you can save up to 41% on select items right now, offering up some big discounts.

