Looking for summer speaker deals? The JBL Charge 4 is back down to its lowest price yet

Summer just isn't right without tunes, and when you can save some cash with cheap speaker deals those tunes seem to sound a little better. The JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker is offering up such discounts at Amazon this week, bringing prices back down to their lowest positions yet.

If you're shopping in the US you'll be able to save $60 on the JBL Charge 4, bringing the price down to just $119.95. We've only seen that cost a handful of times, and never before this year which means you're one of the first to enjoy such a low price on this premium piece of kit.

Similarly, the UK is seeing cheap speaker deals bringing the JBL Charge 4 down to just £99.99 - a price we've only ever seen once before, for a single flash sale in December last year. It only lasted a day at this price last time, so we wouldn't wait too long if you're looking to get your hands on a high quality speaker for less.

We're going into more detail on these JBL Charge 4 deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap speaker sales further down the page.

This week's best JBL Charge 4 deals

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker: $179.95 $119.95 at Amazon

Save $60 on the JBL Charge 4 speaker this week at Amazon, a return to the cheapest we've ever seen this Bluetooth portable speaker drop to. That's a great price on the previously premium waterproof speaker, offering up to 20 hours of battery and easy amplification with JBL Connect+ devices.

JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker: £164.54 £99.99 at Amazon

Shoppers in the UK can also take advantage of this week's cheap speaker deals, with the JBL Charge 4 dropping down below £100 at Amazon. Not only is there an excellent battery life in here with powerful sound as well, but this portable waterproof speaker can also double up as a charger as well.

