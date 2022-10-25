WhatsApp is down and messages won't send - here's what we know

(Image credit: Pexels/Anton)

It looks like WhatsApp is down. Millions of users have been trying to send messages on the app, but rather than being sent, people are simply seeing a clock icon next to their messages.

As of the morning of Tuesday, October 25, WhatsApp seems incapable of sending apps, although people can still log in and see previously sent apps.

We've fired up this live blog to bring you all the latest developments, while we - and hopefully the WhatsApp team at Meta - try to figure out what's happening.