WhatsApp is down and messages won't send - here's what we know
WhatsApp messaging service is down
It looks like WhatsApp is down. Millions of users have been trying to send messages on the app, but rather than being sent, people are simply seeing a clock icon next to their messages.
As of the morning of Tuesday, October 25, WhatsApp seems incapable of sending apps, although people can still log in and see previously sent apps.
We've fired up this live blog to bring you all the latest developments, while we - and hopefully the WhatsApp team at Meta - try to figure out what's happening.
We have now got a comment from WhatsApp's parent company Meta, which said (as per Reuters): "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."
At least the memes are enjoyable.
Whatsapp Down pic.twitter.com/7EFWe3fjvGOctober 25, 2022
I've had a check of the official WhatsApp Twitter account (opens in new tab), but so far it has not posted anything regarding the problem, but WhatsApp is trending in the United Kingdom, so this is clearly a widespread issue.
According to the Downdetector website (opens in new tab), there's been a spike in people reporting issues with WhatsApp since around 9am BST (4am ET, 1am PT) on Tuesday October 25.
The most common issue is sending messages, which is the problem I've been experiencing, as well as other members of the TechRadar team.
Welcome to our WhatsApp is down live blog. After seeing numerous reports about WhatsApp being down, I've tried sending a message myself, and sure enough, it won't send - instead I'm getting a clock icon next to the message, which suggests the WhatsApp servers are failing.
Very frustrating.
