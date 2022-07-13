Live

Live: Prime Day laptop deals day 2 - Dell, Asus, Chromebooks and more

Welcome to day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day laptop sales - as you can imagine, it's been pretty busy and laptops have emerged as one of the top categories that people are interested in.

Day 2 is always a weird one with Prime Day - Amazon does unleash some new deals, but at nowhere near the volume of day 1 - in fact, we've only spotted one new laptop deal unveiled today.

That doesn't mean this live blog is useless - far from it. Instead, we're scouting across all the retailers to see who's offering the best deals and also highlighting the discounted products flying off the virtual shelves.

If you're like me, you'll be tempted to buy something on day 2... just need to make sure I get it right.

Our top 5 Prime Day laptop deals in the US

Our top 5 Prime Day laptop deals in the UK

Remember: always go into the sales with a budget and a clear idea of the laptop you're looking to buy. It can be so easy, for instance, to decide to upgrade to an i7 CPU over an i5, even though you definitely don't need the power.

Once you've got an idea of your spend and spec, then sit back and enjoy the calming breeze of deals as we bring you all the info you could need - and it auto updates too!

Welcome to day 2 of this delicious live blog. The computing team on TechRadar admirably helped thousands of people buy a new laptop yesterday, and I'm spearheading the efforts to do the same on the second day of Prime Day. 

Yes, I agree. Why is it still called Prime Day when it's now more like 72 hours?

Grab a Microsoft Surface Pro X for just £669

We covered this over on our main Prime Day deals live blog, but it's such a weird one that I thought that it should come in here too.

Also, it's the only deal that's gone live on a laptop today, so I thought it was probably worth sharing - although do spot that Surface Pro X does come with a Qualcomm chipset.

Note that this doesn't come with the Signature Keyboard, so you will need to buy that separately (and it's down to £104 in the Prime Day sales) - but this laptop / tablet is designed to pack smartphone-like battery, and we spotted it manages around 9 hours in testing.