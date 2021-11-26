Limited stock - get 16% off Alienware S5000 gaming chair with $100 egift card at Dell

Alienware is known for its great gaming gear, but Black Friday deals for Alienware gaming chairs have been few and far between this year.
That's why we were excited to spot the Alienware S5000 gaming chair on offer at Dell for just $339.99 at Dell. Plus, it comes with a $100 Dell egift card, so if you're a regular shopper for computing gear, you're in luck!
16% off might not be the biggest discount, but the addition of the voucher makes for a tempting PC gaming deal.
(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Today's best Alienware S5000 Black Friday deals
Alienware S5000 gaming chair |
$399.99 $339.99 with $100 gift card at Dell
Save $60 - Sweetening the deal with a gift ecard, Dell is bringing us this racing-style gaming chair. There's a lot of room for adjustability for comfort and ergonomic support. It's a little flashy, but if that's what you want it's a solid deal.
Alienware might be better known for its laptops than it is for gaming chairs, but the product adjacency serves well when it comes to the design and construction of the Alienware S5000.
It's easy to assemble, nice and comfortable, and reasonably competitively priced - especially with this discount. As with all gaming chairs, you get what you pay for - although, this chair is priced similarly to some best gaming chairs on the market at its listing price, so perhaps is closer to its true value at this deal price.
So, the real perk here is in the voucher that comes with the chair - and $100 is nothing to be sniffed at. If you are sure you'll spend this with ease or like the look and feel of the Alienware S5000, we'd definitely recommend this as a strong Black Friday gaming chair deals.
More Alienware S5000 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Alienware S5000 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
