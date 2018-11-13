LG OLED TV Black Friday deals have arrived early

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are nearly upon us and while there are a number of deals already available on Amazon, the best are yet to come - especially if you’re in the market for an OLED TV.

Speaking of, LG just announced the pricing for its lineup of TVs on Black Friday and, as you’d expect, there are some pretty hefty discounts to be had on the biggest shopping day of the year.

First up, LG is dropping the price of its LG C8 OLED TV - our pick of the best LG TV of 2018. Starting this week and lasting through December 1, you can score the 55-inch LG OLED55C8 for $1,699 (regularly $2,499) and the 65-inch LG OLED65C8 for just $2,699 (regularly $3,499). Finally, if you really have some money to burn, LG is cutting the price of its 77-inch C8 OLED by $2,000, down to just $6,999.

These are some of the best deals we’re likely to see during the Black Friday period - at least on LG's OLED TVs - so if you’re thinking about going all-in on infinite contrast screens, now’s the time to do it.

LG 65OLEDC8 OLED 4K HDR Smart TV: $3,499 now $2,699

If you need something a bit bigger, the 65-inch version of the LG C8 OLED is also on sale this holiday season. Like the 55-inch version, this OLED sports 4K plus Dolby Vision and HDR10.View Deal

Budget LED-LCD screens

On the LED-LCD side of things, LG is also dropping the price of both the SK9000 Super UHD TV series and UK6570 4K HDR series.

The SK9000 Super UHD TV, given that name because of its use of nano cell quantum dot technology, will be available starting at $899 for the 55-inch 55SK9000 (regularly $1,499) and jump up to $1,299 for the 65-inch 65KS9000 (regularly $2,199).

The UK6570, a massive 4K HDR TV that's competing more in the mid-range category, will be available in a 70-inch variation for $899 and an 86-inch version for $2,499 (regularly $1,499 and $4,499, respectively).

LG 55SK9000 4K HDR Smart TV: $1,499 now $899

OLED a little too rich for your blood? LG's Super UHD TV is just under a grand this holiday season. While it doesn't have infinite contrast, it's still a darn good screen for the cash.View Deal