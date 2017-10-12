Lenovo's Yoga 910 Star Wars Edition 2-in-1 laptop is $370 off right now

Regardless of whether you're on the side of the Empire or the Rebel Alliance, this slick laptop deal is bound to pique your interest. Lenovo is offering the Star Wars edition of its Lenovo Yoga 910 for a whopping $370 off its list price.

No matter whether you choose the gray-on-black Empire version or the red-on-white Rebellion version of this sweet 2-in-1 laptop, you'll get the discount. But, not without a special code that reads 'SAVEXTRA7', which you'll need to enter once the product is in your cart.

This will bring the price of the Star Wars Yoga 910 down to a much more palatable $929 before you hit the 'check out' button.

So, what does this deal get you exactly, aside from a sweet-looking 2-in-1 laptop for under a grand? Well, both versions of this entry-level model of the Yoga 910 come packing a 7th-generation Kaby Lake Intel Core i7 processor paired with 8GB of high-speed RAM.

Backing that up is a capacious, 256GB solid-state drive – all powered by a 78Whr battery that lasts for nearly 4 hours and 30 minutes on a charge, based on our testing in our four-star review from earlier this year. Of course, all of this comes through a stellar, 13.9-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen.

All in all, this is an impressive deal paired with an interesting choice: Empire or Rebellion. Choose wisely when you click on this link and enter the code 'SAVEXTRA7' at checkout.

Via LaptopMag