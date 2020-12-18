The best last-minute gifts from Walmart: TVs, Keurig, Apple Watch, toys, and more

We're just one week away from Christmas, which means you only have days left to find the perfect last-minute gift. Walmart is here to help this year with hundreds of last-minute deals that ship in time for Christmas Day. We've sorted through all the offers and rounded up the best last-minute gifts from Walmart below.

Some highlighted bargains include this 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $249.99, the Google nest thermostat discounted down to $229, the Apple AirPods in stock and on sale for $128.98, and this AncestryDNA Test Kit on sale for $59.



You can also find best-selling appliances on sale, like the Keurig K-Compact coffee maker marked down to just $49 and the Instant Pot digital air fryer on sale for $119.



All of the offers below qualify for free two-day shipping, but you must place your order by Saturday, Decemeber 19 at 2 PM local time for both delivery and store pickup by Christmas.

The best last-minute gifts from Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Walmart

Save $20 - Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

View Deal

Keurig K-Compact Coffee Maker: $59 $49 at Walmart

Save $10 - Great gift idea for the java lover in your life, this single-serve coffee maker is on sale for just $49 at Walmart. You'll need K-Cup pods to go with it, though, so keep that in mind if you think you can see yourself having one of these in your kitchen.

View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $249.99 at Walmart

A fantastic TV deal, you can score a massive $250 price cut on the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The smart TV has the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Dyson V10 Total Clean vacuum cleaner: $379.99 $279.99 at Walmart

You can score a $100 price cut on the Dyson Cyclone V10 vacuum at Walmart. The cordless vacuum features a fully-sealed filtration system that traps 99.99% of particles and expells clean air.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $124.99 at Walmart

Save $35 - You can get the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $125 at Walmart. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Gateway 14.1-inch laptop: $699 $399 at Walmart

Save $300 - These budget Gateway laptops manage to pack some serious power into a more affordable price tag than you'll find on HP, Dell, or Apple machines. This particular model, for example, will send you home with an i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, THX audio, and a fingerprint scanner for just $399.

View Deal

Google Nest Thermostat: $311.95 $229.95 at Walmart

Save $82 - Grab a Google Nest Thermostat for $82 off at Walmart. The Nest adapts to your schedule, warming and cooling to your habits, though you can tweak the temperature via linked smartphone. You can also link it to sensors to track temperature in each room of your abode.

View Deal

AncestryDNA: $99 $59 at Walmart

A unique gift idea, the AncestryDNA kit gets a $40 price cut at Walmart. The kit will give you a huge amount of info about your heritage and ancestry, and the sheer number of other users means you're in with a great chance of finding some distant relatives. Ideal if you're building a family tree.

View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus 10QT 7-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven: $149.99 $119 at Walmart

Save $30 - get the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven on sale for just $119 at Walmart. Perfect for large families, the ten-quart fryer features 7 built-in programs that include air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat, and dehydrate with an option to rotate for rotisserie-style cooking.

View Deal

iPhone SE | $399 $249 at Walmart

Save $150 - You can get the all-new iPhone SE for just $249 when you buy it through Straight Talk or True Wireless. The 2020 iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip and is available in black, white, and Product Red.

View Deal

Bose QC35 II: $349.99 $269 at Walmart

Save $150 - Bose is no stranger to great comfort and impressive sound quality, and the Bose QC35 II doesn't fall far from the tree. These wireless headphones also boast two levels of active noise cancellation, a 2-microphone system, and are on sale for a record-low price of $199.

View Deal

Bissell PowerForce Helix Vacuum: $59 $48.44 at Walmart

Save $11 - A cheap price for a vacuum, Walmart has the Bissell PowerForce on sale for just $48.44. The upright vacuum is lightweight and powerful for deep down cleaning that removes embedded dirt and hair.

View Deal

VTech Stroll and Discover Activity Walker: $39.82 $29.82 at Walmart

Save $10 - Help little ones learn to walk with the best-selling Stroll and Discover Activity Walker that's on sale for $29.82 at Walmart. Designed for ages 9-36 months, the walker features five light-up piano keys, three colorful shape sorters, a removable cell phone, spinning gears, and more.

View Deal

Contixo Kids Learning Tablet: $79.99 $59.88 at Walmart

Save $20 - A popular gift this year, Walmart has the Contixo Kids Learning tablet on sale for $59.88. The 7-inch tablet comes preloaded with popular mobile apps for children and adults and features built in parental controls and child lock features.

View Deal

See more offers with our roundup of the best cheap TV deals that are happening now and see more discounts with our guide to the best cheap laptop deals.



You can also see more offers with our guide to the best Christmas sales.