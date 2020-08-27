Labor Day sales: Best Buy's latest Samsung 4K TV deals could save you up to $500

For those looking to snag a prime pre-Labor Day sales TV deal, we've spotted some great offers this week at Best Buy on a range of excellent Samsung TVs.

The star of the show is definitely this $500 discount on a stunning 82-inch Samsung 8 Series LED TV for $1,599.99 (was $1,999) which is available for today only. Not only does this absolute beast feature a super wide viewing angle to ensure a great experience for all in the room, but it also comes packed with a whole host of Samsung software and smart assistant functionality - perfect for ease of use.

For those who want something a little smaller, the 65-inch Samsung Q60 QLED is also getting a $500 discount right now at Best Buy, going for just $799.99 (was $1,299.99) right now. This is easily one of the cheapest ways to get your hands on the much-coveted QLED display technology, and this 2019 model features a quantum 4K processor, HDR 4X, and a full host of smart TV features to boot. While this isn't quite the latest release in the range, it's still an incredibly good TV, and, for at least $200 cheaper than the new 2020 model you can't argue with the price.

These are just two of the many TV deals we've spotted in the Best Buy pre-Labor Day sales. We've added a few more just down below, including some updated 2020 models for comparison just in case you wanted to get your hands on the very latest. If you'd like to see even more (including cheaper options) head over to our main Labor Day sales page.

Not in the US? Check out the latest TV deals in your region just below.

Samsung 4K TV deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65-inch Q60 Series QLED 4K Smart TV: $1,299.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 on a stunning QLED 4K TV this week at Best Buy. Easily one of the cheapest ways to get a QLED this week, this TV features a quantum 4K processor, HDR 4X, and a full host of smart TV features. Sure, it's not the latest release from Samsung, but it's still got plenty of top features, and amazing display, and best of all - it's $200 cheaper than the 2020 version.

Samsung 75-inch 7 Series LED 4K Smart TV: $999.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Labor Day might be just over a week away, but don't wait if you want to score yourself a fine TV deal on this massive 75-inch monster at Best Buy. $150 off is no small change when you consider this TV is a brand new 2020 release and comes with a full host of great features - a 4K Crystal processor, HDR 10, and full Alexa and Google Assistant support.

Samsung 55-inch Q70T Series QLED 4K Smart TV: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for the very latest in Samsung QLED technology, check out this brand new Q70T Series TV over at Best Buy, now toting a great $100 pre-labor day discount. Alongside the Quantum 4k processor, you're getting upgraded HDR support here, as well as a host of software features to improve your picture even further.

Samsung 82-inch 8 Series LED 4K Smart TV: $1,999.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy

This stunning 82-inch Samsung is one of the biggest TV's on sale right now at Best Buy and features a similarly massive $400 discount to match. A wide viewing angle will ensure this TV is the centerpiece of any room, while the Dynamic crystal color technology and powerful 4K processor lend themselves to a truly immersive viewing experience.

