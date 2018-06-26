Is this the best price on the Echo Show until Amazon Prime Day?

Today, Amazon dropped the price of the Echo Show, one of only two screen-equipped Alexa smart speakers (the other being the Echo Spot), by $70 to $159.99. While not that long ago Amazon put the Show on sale for $10 less, this is very likely the last time we'll see it for a price this low until Amazon Prime Day, set to take place next month. So if you can't wait until then, you'll want to take advantage of this price ASAP as there's no telling how long it will be this cheap. Otherwise, you can wait and see if it is indeed discounted for Prime Day.

Released last year, the Echo Show, as its name suggests, is the first of Amazon's Alexa-equipped Echo smart speakers to feature a 7-inch touchscreen, as well as a 5-megapixel camera. This allows you to utilize Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in new and exciting ways and to access visual content via your voice commands. For example, you have the option of reading news stories instead of having them read to you or you can see demonstrations while preparing a recipe. It also allows you to make video calls. Additionally, it is integrated with Amazon Video, making it possible for you to access all your content via Alexa.

With these capabilities, the Echo Show is perhaps the most advanced of Amazon's Echo speaker line and ahead of its time in general.