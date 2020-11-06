iPhone deal: Verizon's latest preorders give away free iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max's

In a pretty rare move, Verizon's latest iPhone deals are set to give away a free additional iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max with every pre-order bought with a new unlimited plan.
That's a total saving of $700 and $1100 respectively, which are easily some of the biggest savings we've seen at an Apple device launch, especially recently. Remember though if you're thinking about picking these up - these iPhone deals are only eligible if you're buying a new device with an unlimited data plan.
Pre-orders are going live today for a November 13. shipping date, although be aware - Apple has stated it expects pre-orders to sell out quite quickly.
This isn't the first time Verizon has offered a buy-one get-one free deal on new releases. A couple of months ago we saw the same offer on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and we've seen it crop up a couple times on Samsung devices recently. However, it's rare to see such a deal on a new iPhone release, so this is a pretty cool offer in our eyes and a good option if you're new to Verizon.
These latest iPhone deals actually join a slew of excellent existing offers this week at Verizon. Right now for example, you can actually score yourself an iPhone SE for absolutely free with a new unlimited plan - another great, albeit budget option. Will we be seeing even better Black Friday iPhone deals just around the corner? It's unlikely these initial pre-order offers will be beaten on the new releases but we wouldn't be surprised if Verizon pulls out the stops on the older iPhone 11 series later this month.
- Read about the upcoming Black Friday deals
Buy one get one free iPhone deals at Verizon:
Apple iPhone 12 Mini: buy one, get one free, or save up to $412 with eligible trade-in at Verizon
Verizon's introductory iPhone 12 Mini deals are potentially even better than those we saw on the standard iPhone 12 last month. Firstly, if you're picking up your device with a new unlimited data plan Verizon will score you another device for absolutely free. That's not your only option though - if you're trading in that old phone you can opt for a saving of up to $412, which will cut your bill down to around $12 a month.
View Deal
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: buy one, get one free, or save up to $412 with eligible trade-in at Verizon
There's something for everyone with Verizon's introductory iPhone 12 Pro Max deals. Firstly purchase a new device with a new unlimited data plan and big red will throw in a second device for completely free (worth $1099). Secondly, for those looking to upgrade, trade-in your old device and get up to $412 off your new phone - an effective monthly bill of $22 over 24 months.
View Deal
- Verizon - check out all of today's latest iPhone deals
For more details on pre-orders, and to see what other carriers are doing on launch, check out our dedicated iPhone 12 Mini deals and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals pages. Likewise, we have a standalone iPhone 12 deals page as well, which is also seeing new offers launching this week.