iPhone deal: Verizon's latest preorders give away free iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max's

In a pretty rare move, Verizon's latest iPhone deals are set to give away a free additional iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max with every pre-order bought with a new unlimited plan.

That's a total saving of $700 and $1100 respectively, which are easily some of the biggest savings we've seen at an Apple device launch, especially recently. Remember though if you're thinking about picking these up - these iPhone deals are only eligible if you're buying a new device with an unlimited data plan.

Pre-orders are going live today for a November 13. shipping date, although be aware - Apple has stated it expects pre-orders to sell out quite quickly.

This isn't the first time Verizon has offered a buy-one get-one free deal on new releases. A couple of months ago we saw the same offer on the newly released Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and we've seen it crop up a couple times on Samsung devices recently. However, it's rare to see such a deal on a new iPhone release, so this is a pretty cool offer in our eyes and a good option if you're new to Verizon.

These latest iPhone deals actually join a slew of excellent existing offers this week at Verizon. Right now for example, you can actually score yourself an iPhone SE for absolutely free with a new unlimited plan - another great, albeit budget option. Will we be seeing even better Black Friday iPhone deals just around the corner? It's unlikely these initial pre-order offers will be beaten on the new releases but we wouldn't be surprised if Verizon pulls out the stops on the older iPhone 11 series later this month.

Buy one get one free iPhone deals at Verizon:

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: buy one, get one free, or save up to $412 with eligible trade-in at Verizon

Verizon's introductory iPhone 12 Mini deals are potentially even better than those we saw on the standard iPhone 12 last month. Firstly, if you're picking up your device with a new unlimited data plan Verizon will score you another device for absolutely free. That's not your only option though - if you're trading in that old phone you can opt for a saving of up to $412, which will cut your bill down to around $12 a month.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: buy one, get one free, or save up to $412 with eligible trade-in at Verizon

There's something for everyone with Verizon's introductory iPhone 12 Pro Max deals. Firstly purchase a new device with a new unlimited data plan and big red will throw in a second device for completely free (worth $1099). Secondly, for those looking to upgrade, trade-in your old device and get up to $412 off your new phone - an effective monthly bill of $22 over 24 months.

For more details on pre-orders, and to see what other carriers are doing on launch, check out our dedicated iPhone 12 Mini deals and iPhone 12 Pro Max deals pages. Likewise, we have a standalone iPhone 12 deals page as well, which is also seeing new offers launching this week.