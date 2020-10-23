iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deals are now Vodafone and Voxi ready for high-speed 5G

While there are plenty of great iPhone 12 deals for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro already out there, Vodafone are now tempting potential iPhone upgraders with some very compelling 5G offerings.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, certainly aren't what you'd call 'cheap' to buy outright, so grabbing a Vodafone package - or one from its sister-brand Voxi - could be the way to go.

At Vodafone, the iPhone 12 starts at £50 per month with a £29 upfront cost (including a discount for your old phone trade-in). That gets you all the 5G data you could want, unlimited calls and texts. But you also get Vodafone's Total Care Warranty which is good for two years and includes free battery replacement.

Voxi, the alternative network that runs on the Vodafone infrastructure, also offers the new handsets. This allows you to be paying monthly for the handset so you own it outright, then you can pay separately for the SIM only plan, giving you an element of freedom.

Get the iPhone 12 for £32 per month with a £10 SIM for 12GB of data, or go for the iPhone 12 Pro for £40 per month and that same £10 12GB SIM. Both of which come with endless social media data included.

Check out the best iPhone 12 deals and the best iPhone 12 Pro deals across all networks and retailers before you commit.

As for the other two new releases from Apple, we're still going to have to wait a bit longer. Both the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will go up for pre-order on November 6 and then on sale on November 13.

Get the best Apple iPhone 12 Mini deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best Apple iPhone 12 Mini deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Techradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.