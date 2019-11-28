Instant Pot Walmart sale: the Instant Pot Duo is 50% off in this huge Black Friday deal

Walmart's Black Friday sale is officially live with hundreds of deals on TVs, laptops, toys, smart home devices, and so much more that you can shop right now. You can also find price cuts on best-selling kitchen appliances, which include the Instant Pot pressure cooker. Walmart's Instant Pot sale not only consists of pressure cooker bargains but you can also find deals on the Instant Vortex Air Fryer and Ace Cooking Blender.



You can get the Instant Pot Duo6 on sale for just $49. That's a massive 50% discount and the lowest price we've found for the six-quart pressure cooker. Walmart also has the Instant Vortex Air Fryer on sale for $49, and the Instant Pot Ace Cooking blender on sale for $49.



The Instant Pot DUO60 is the most popular model and is always a best seller during the holiday season. The six-quart pressure cooker prepares fast and convenient meals by combing seven kitchen appliances in one. The pressure cooker can saute, steam, stew, and slow cook and includes a high and low-pressure setting. The DUO60 also features 14 built-in smart programs so you can make soup, rice, yogurt, and more with a press of a button.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Instant Pot and an excellent price for a multi-use pressure cooker. This Black Friday deal will go fast, so you should take advantage now before it's too late!

The best Instant Pot Black Friday deals:

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $49 at Walmart

Walmart Black Friday shoppers can save 50% on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Instant Vortex 6-Quart 4-in-1 Air Fryer: $99 $49 at Walmart

You can save 50% on the Instant Vortex air fryer at Walmart. The six-quart air fryer can do it all - fries, roasts, bakes, and reheats and includes four built-in smart programs.

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $49 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $49 at Walmart's Black Friday sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

