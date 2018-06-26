Iceland vs Croatia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Iceland vs Croatia - when and where Iceland and Croatia will go up against one another on Tuesday, June 26 at Rostov Arena. The stadium is situated on the left side of the Don River and the heights of the stands allow fans to see what’s happening on the pitch as well as views of Rostov-on-Don. The match is one of the late kick-offs in Russia at 9pm. That means it's at 7pm BST, 2pm ET, 11am PT, 4am AEST). Fans in Iceland can watch the game at 6pm and fans in Croatia can tune in at 8pm.

Iceland and Croatia will meet on the pitch at Russia 2018 today and since Croatia has already qualified for the next round of the World Cup, Iceland will be pulling out all the stops to secure a win.

Iceland could have a chance in Tuesday’s match since Croatian team manager Zlatko Dalic has revealed that he plans to rest six of the team’s players, including Ivan Rakitic and Mario Mandzukic, who are at risk of suspension after receiving yellow cards in previous games.

Iceland’s first game against Argentina ended in an incredible 1-1 draw, but the team lost its second game 2-0 against Nigeria. The team and its manager Heimir Hallgrimsson are preparing themselves for a match which will likely get physical as Iceland has received a red card in three out of four of its previous matches against Croatia.

All eyes will be on Iceland’s highest-profile player Gylfi Sigurdsson to see how if he can turn things around after missing a late penalty that could have turned the tide in its game against Nigeria.

If you’re a football fan in Iceland, Croatia or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you how to live stream the 2018 World Cup for free so that you don’t miss a single goal at this year’s tournament.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Iceland vs Croatia live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, then the BBC Four is your best bet for watching Iceland vs Croatia tonight at 7pm BST . If you prefer to watch the match on a mobile device or on your computer, you can do so with BBC iPlayer which is even streaming matches live in 4k resolution with high dynamic range coulour (HDR) though it will be on a first-come, first-served basis. And if you're out of the country but still want to tune in, then you'll need to go down the VPN route as described above to catch the UK coverage. Once you've set that up, head over to TVPlayer.com to watch its free and legal stream.

How to watch Croatia vs Iceland: Australia live stream

While Optus Sport may be the official Australian broadcaster of the 2018 World Cup, technical issues with the network’s World Cup coverage have led to a new agreement with SBS . Besides broadcasting all of the country’s national team games , SBS will now simulcast the World Cup until the end of the Group Stage on Friday, June 29. This means that football fans in Australia can now live stream the World Cup for free until we reach the Knockout stage. SBS will show the Iceland vs Croatia game at 4am AEST on Wednesday, June 27, so a very early start. And if you're abroad, then you can still use a VPN to tap into that Australia stream.

How to watch Iceland vs Croatia: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Iceland vs Croatia match will begin at 2pm ET or at 11am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Iceland vs Croatia: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Iceland vs Croatia match on Tuesday, June 26 and its coverage will begin at 1pm ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Croatia vs Iceland: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Iceland vs Croatia game at 5:30am NZST on Wednesday, June 27. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

