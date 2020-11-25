Hurry! This $450 off one of the best gaming laptops in the world deal is selling out fast

This could be the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal, and it's selling out fast: the amazing Alienware m15 R3 for $450 off for today only.

Not in the US? Scroll down for today's best Alienware m15 deals in your region.

This brilliant thin and light gaming laptop features a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM, all for $1,349.99.

Selling fast Alienware m15 R3, Intel Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB RAM: $1,799.99 $1,349.99 at Dell

Save $450 - Dell's Alienware range of laptops are highly regarded for being thin, light and stylish, while also offering great performance. This is a good 1080p performer and a great price, but it's selling out fast.

This is a Door Buster deal, so stock is limited. If you fancy getting one of these, then don't hang around!

If you're not in the US, we've listed the best Alienware m15 R3 deals where you are below.

